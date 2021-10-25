Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• “It was the fourth straight loss for the Knights, the first time that’s happened since Pete DeBoer was hired as coach Jan. 15, 2020. At 1-4, they also matched 2018-19 for their worst start in franchise history.” [Review-Journal]

• Frederik Andersen could be in net tonight as the Hurricanes face his old Maple Leafs teammates. [News and Observer]

• This isn’t the first season where the Penguins’ organizational depth has had to step up and succeed. [Pensburgh]

• Rasmus Dahlin is maturing right before our eyes in Buffalo. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Sabres head coach Don Granato has been deploying Dahlin in a different way this season. [Noted Hockey]

• A head and neck injury after a collision with Chris Kreider has put Matt Murray on injured reserve. [TSN]

Alex DeBrincat robbed by Alex Nedeljkovic, who makes the stick save. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/pG0t8uroiw — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 25, 2021

• Tim Stützle on bad Christmas gifts, hidden talents, funny Tkachuks, and more. [NHL]

• One of the early-season surprises has been Sharks goaltender Adin Hill. [The Hockey News]

• Sending some love out for the Capitals fourth line of Carl Hagelin, Nic Dowd, and Garnet Hathaway. [Pokechecked]

• Booner Jenner, Andrew Copp and Dustin Brown are among the players you should look to pick up this week to help your fantasy hockey team. [NBC Sports Edge]

