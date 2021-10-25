Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Top player from Sunday in the NHL

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings kept Chicago out of the win column on Sunday night with a convincing 6-3 win. The star of that game for Detroit was 19-year-old Lucas Raymond who finished with four points, including his first career hat trick. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Raymond has been fantastic so far this season for the Red Wings and already has four goals and seven total points in the team’s first six games.

He became only the second Red Wings player to ever record a hat trick before celebrating their 20th birthday (joining Steve Yzerman) and the first rookie to have a four-point game since Sergei Fedorov and Nicklas Lidstrom had similar games during the 1991 season.

So a pretty special night for Raymond.

Raymond and Moritz Seider represent a significant portion of the Red Wings’ future and they are both off to sensational starts in their rookie seasons.

Highlights from Sunday in the NHL

Brad Marchand finishes a slick passing play for the Boston Bruins to open the scoring just 30 seconds into the game against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday afternoon.

Some great hand-eye coordination here from Tanner Jeannot of the Nashville Predators as part of their big win against the Minnesota Wild.

The save of the night belongs to Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic in the third period to rob Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincant.

Three Takeaways from Sunday in the NHL

Another embarrassing night for Chicago

What else is there to say at this point. This has been as embarrassing of a start as a team can have. They are now 0-5-1, they have played 360 minutes and 57 seconds of hockey without ever holding a lead (setting a new NHL record for futility to start a season), fans are booing the team off the ice during every home game, chanting for the coach to be fired, and the coach is letting the players draw up plays during timeouts instead of doing it himself.

Just an awful team right now, and with the next three games being against Toronto, Carolina, and St. Louis this might still end up getting worse.

Ilya Sorokin is dominating

Hey, here come the New York Islanders! They are now 3-0-1 in their past four games and were 2-0 winners in Vegas on Sunday. The star of that game was starting goalie Ilya Sorokin who stopped all 42 shots he faced for his second shutout in as many days.

Sorokin is taking over the top goalie spot in New York and has allowed just four goals over his past four starts, posting a .971 save percentage during that stretch.

Goaltending is a big part of what makes the Islanders go, and Sorokin has the ability to give them elite goaltending for years. His career is already off to an incredible start.

Senators-Sharks make minor trade

The Ottawa Senators added some forward depth to their roster on Sunday evening by trading a seventh-round pick to the San Jose Sharks in exchange Dylan Gambrell. Gambrell has appeared in 110 games over parts of four seasons, scoring 10 goals to go with 13 assists for 23 total points. In exchange, the Senators sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Sharks.

That pick originally belonged to the Sharks and was sent to Ottawa for defenseman Christian Jaros a year ago.

Monday’s big story

The Florida Panthers are the story in the NHL so far this season. They enter Monday with a 5-0 record, having dominated some of the league’s best teams so far. Expectations were higher for this team than they have ever been in the history of the franchise, and they have matched every single one of them in the early season.

They have a chance to improve their early record to a perfect 6-0 on Monday when they host the Arizona Coyotes.

Florida has outscored teams 22-9 through five games, never scoring less than four goals in a game and only once allowing more than two goals. The five teams they have played so far this season were the first (Colorado), fifth (Pittsburgh), eighth (Tampa Bay), 12th (New York Islanders), and 19th (Philadelphia) ranked teams in the league last year.

That is the Presidents’ Trophy winners, the Stanley Cup winners, another league semifinalist, and a division champion. This team looks legit, and they are banking some very important early season points.

Sunday’s NHL scores

Boston Bruins 4, San Jose Sharks 3

Nashville Predators 5, Minnesota Wild 2

Detroit Red Wings 6, Chicago Blackhawks 3

New York Islanders 2, Vegas Golden Knights 0

