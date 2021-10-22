Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• How will the Lightning power play adjust without Nikita Kucherov? [Tampa Bay Times]

• Auston Matthews on representing the U.S. at the 2022 Olympics: “Gold is absolutely on our minds. I’ve been fortunate to represent the U.S. before, but obviously never at the biggest stage, which is the Olympics, so I’m really looking forward to it.” [NBC Olympics]

• The pressure in Montreal is mounting as the on-ice results don’t paint a pretty picture. [TSN]

• Jack Hughes has a dislocated shoulder, will not need surgery, and will be re-evaluated next week. [PHT]

• Fun story on former figure skaters using their talents to help NHL players on the ice. [NHL.com]

• On the topic of Stanley Cup contenders and their new goaltenders. [Five Thirty Eight]

• “The Cannons tells the story of the Fort Dupont Cannons, a Washington D.C. youth hockey team and one of the only predominantly Black hockey teams in the U.S. The team is led by coach Neal Henderson (or ‘Coach Neal’ as the filmmakers repeatedly refer to him), who founded the Cannons in 1978 as a developmental program for local and inner-city youth, and has been the team’s head coach for more than four decades.” [Real Screen]

• The Maple Leafs really seem to run into hot goalies an awful lot. [Faceoff Circle]

• Justin Schultz on the tough start to his NHL career and his contributions to the Capitals. [Washington Hockey Now]

• Why the Rangers remain set up for long-term success. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• A look at which NHL players have been affected by the EA Sports NHL cover “curse.” [The Hockey News]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.