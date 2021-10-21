Lightning reveal 2021 Stanley Cup rings

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Tampa Bay Lightning have raised the banner on their second straight Stanley Cup, and now they have revealed their rings to celebrate their 2021 championship.

The rings are crafted in 14-karat white gold, feature 338 diamonds, 52 genuine sapphires, and 31.67 carats of gemstones.

Along with the gems and diamonds, the rings reference several of the Lightning accomplishments during their past two Stanley Cup runs. Included among those accomplishments are the Lightning’s playoff record the past two years (32-13), including no consecutive losses, a reference to Andrei Vasilevskiy‘s five shutouts in this most recent Stanley Cup run, and coach Jon Cooper’s mantra before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Montreal Canadiens.

You can see all of the details here via the Lightning.

—