Lightning reveal 2021 Stanley Cup rings

By Adam GretzOct 21, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT
Lightning Stanley Cup Ring
Lightning
0 Comments

The Tampa Bay Lightning have raised the banner on their second straight Stanley Cup, and now they have revealed their rings to celebrate their 2021 championship.

The rings are crafted in 14-karat white gold, feature 338 diamonds, 52 genuine sapphires, and 31.67 carats of gemstones.

Along with the gems and diamonds, the rings reference several of the Lightning accomplishments during their past two Stanley Cup runs. Included among those accomplishments are the Lightning’s playoff record the past two years (32-13), including no consecutive losses, a reference to Andrei Vasilevskiy‘s five shutouts in this most recent Stanley Cup run, and coach Jon Cooper’s mantra before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Montreal Canadiens.

You can see all of the details here via the Lightning.

 

More NHL News

Kotkaniemi Montreal Return
Kotkaniemi gets harsh reception, scores goal in return to Montreal
NHL COVID-19 Protocol
Scheifele, Carter, Jarry added to NHL COVID-19 protocol
jack hughes
Jack Hughes out with dislocated shoulder, will be re-evaluated next week