• Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin on Shea Weber‘s chances of ever playing again: “I think it’s a long shot.” [Montreal Gazette]
• Should the Canadiens worry about bad start, Bergevin’s future as GM? [PHT]
• Oilers goaltender Mike Smith has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. He will miss at least a week. [Edmonton Journal]
• Despite missing Tuesday’s game, Canucks head coach Travis Green does not expect Quinn Hughes to be out that long. [TSN]
• Taking a look at Mitch Marner‘s early-season slump. [Sportsnet]
• How Team USA’s gold from PyeongChang is inspiring the next generation of women’s hockey athletes. [NBC Olympics]
"If you need help, ask for help."
Remembering the beautiful life of Jimmy “Broadway” Hayes. pic.twitter.com/ZoXY2XqYdS
— NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) October 20, 2021
• Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh is excited to play in his fifth outdoor game when Tampa visits the Predators at Nissan Stadium in February. [NHL.com]
• The line of Timo Meier, Logan Couture, and Jonathan Dahlen is clicking early for the Sharks. [NBC Sports Bay Area]
• Moritz Seider looks pretty comfortable back there on the Red Wings’ blue line. [The Hockey News]
