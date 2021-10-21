Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin on Shea Weber‘s chances of ever playing again: “I think it’s a long shot.” [Montreal Gazette]

• Should the Canadiens worry about bad start, Bergevin’s future as GM? [PHT]

• Oilers goaltender Mike Smith has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. He will miss at least a week. [Edmonton Journal]

• Despite missing Tuesday’s game, Canucks head coach Travis Green does not expect Quinn Hughes to be out that long. [TSN]

• Taking a look at Mitch Marner‘s early-season slump. [Sportsnet]

• How Team USA’s gold from PyeongChang is inspiring the next generation of women’s hockey athletes. [NBC Olympics]

"If you need help, ask for help." Remembering the beautiful life of Jimmy “Broadway” Hayes. pic.twitter.com/ZoXY2XqYdS — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) October 20, 2021

• Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh is excited to play in his fifth outdoor game when Tampa visits the Predators at Nissan Stadium in February. [NHL.com]

• The line of Timo Meier, Logan Couture, and Jonathan Dahlen is clicking early for the Sharks. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• Moritz Seider looks pretty comfortable back there on the Red Wings’ blue line. [The Hockey News]

