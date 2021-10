Notre Dame-RIT stream – College hockey on NBC Sports

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Notre Dame men’s hockey team continues its 2021-22 season on Thursday at home against RIT.

NBC Sports will present the 2021-22 Notre Dame hockey 20-game home season schedule across NBCUniversal platforms, featuring live coverage of the opening 12 matchups exclusively across NBCSN, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app in 2021, with the remaining eight home games exclusively streaming on Peacock in 2022.

Coverage of Notre Dame vs. RIT begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, NBC Sports Chicago Plus, NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, SNY.

All Notre Dame hockey coverage on NBCSN also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere.”

Notre Dame 2021-22 hockey schedule

Thurs., Oct. 21 – RIT at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET [LIVE STREAM]

NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, NBC Sports Chicago Plus, NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, SNY

Fri., Oct. 22 – RIT at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET [LIVE STREAM]

NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, NBC Sports Chicago Plus, NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, SNY

Thurs., Nov. 4 – Holy Cross at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

Fri., Nov. 5 – Holy Cross at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, NBC Sports Chicago Plus, NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Fri., Nov. 12 – Wisconsin at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

Sat., Nov. 13 – Wisconsin at Notre Dame – 6 p.m. ET

NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, NBC Sports Chicago

Fri., Nov. 26 – Boston College at Notre Dame – 5 p.m. ET

NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, NBC Sports Chicago Plus, NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Fri., Dec. 3 – Ohio State at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

Sat., Dec. 4 – Ohio State at Notre Dame -6 p.m. ET

NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Fri., Dec. 10 – Michigan State at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN

Sat., Dec. 11 – Michigan State at Notre Dame – 7 p.m. ET

NBCSN

Sat., Jan. 1 – Niagara at Notre Dame – 6 p.m. ET

Peacock

Sun., Jan. 2 – Niagara at Notre Dame – 5 p.m. ET

Peacock

Fri., Jan. 28 – Minnesota at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 29 – Minnesota at Notre Dame – 6 p.m. ET

Peacock

Fri., Feb. 4 – Penn State at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 5 – Penn State at Notre Dame – 6 p.m. ET

Peacock

Fri., Feb. 25 – Michigan at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 26 – Michigan at Notre Dame – 6 p.m. ET

Peacock

Note: NBC Sports Regional Networks may air additional matchups throughout the season