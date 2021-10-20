Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• One Penguin who has impressed in the opening week of the NHL season? That would be goaltender Tristan Jarry. [Pensburgh]

• Is Igor Shesterkin on a road to become the Rangers’ next Henrik Lundqvist? [Ken Campbell]

• After entering COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, the Jets announced Blake Wheeler has a symptomatic case of the virus. Wheeler will remain in isolation in Minnesota for at least 10 days. [Winnipeg Sun]

• Jeff Petry on the Canadiens’ 0-4 start: “It’s frustrating, we’re four games into the year and half of our games have been no effort.” [TSN]

• Golden Knights forward Mark Stone won’t need surgery, but according to Peter DeBoer he remains ‘between day to day and week to week.’ [NHL.com]

• An interesting look at Climate Pledge Arena, home of the expansion Seattle Kraken. [ESPN]

• The Canucks finally got approval for full capacity crowds at Rogers Arena. They are the last NHL team to do so. [Sportsnet]

• They’re undefeated so far, but plenty of challenges remain ahead for the Sabres. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Your daily fantasy hockey notes. [NBC Sports Edge]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.