Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy diagnosed with lung cancer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MONTREAL (AP) — Former New York Islanders winger Mike Bossy, who helped the team win four straight Stanley Cups, disclosed Monday that he’s been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Bossy, a Montreal native, revealed the news in a letter to TVA Sports, the French-language network where he works as a hockey analyst. He will take leave from his job while undergoing treatment.

“It is with a lot of sadness that I need to step away from your screens, for a necessary pause. During this break I’ll be receiving treatment for lung cancer. (The score is) 1-0 so far, but I haven’t said my last word,” Bossy wrote in French.

“I intend to fight with all the determination and fire you’ve seen me show on the ice.”

The 64-year-old Bossy had 573 goals and 1,126 points over 10 seasons with the Islanders, hoisting the Cup every year from 1980-83.

He was named the league’s top rookie in 1978, led the league in goals in 1978-79 and 1980-81, and was the league’s MVP in 1982.

Bossy was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991.