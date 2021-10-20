Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Wednesday morning that Florida Panthers forward Joe Thornton has been fined $1,875.00 for a slashing incident that occurred during their 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It happened late in the first period during a puck battle along the boards when Thornton used his stick to hit Tampa Bay’s Boris Katchouk in a, well, rather sensitive spot.

You can see the play here.

During the puck battle Katchouk hits Thornton with a cross-check/shove from behind, prompting Thornton to turn around and exact his own form of vigilante justice.

Thornton was given a two-minute minor for slashing on the play.

Katchouk was not penalized for his cross-check.

