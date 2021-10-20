Joe Thornton fined for slashing Lightning’s Katchouk (Video)

By Adam GretzOct 20, 2021, 12:28 PM EDT
YouTube
0 Comments

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Wednesday morning that Florida Panthers forward Joe Thornton has been fined $1,875.00 for a slashing incident that occurred during their 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It happened late in the first period during a puck battle along the boards when Thornton used his stick to hit Tampa Bay’s Boris Katchouk in a, well, rather sensitive spot.

You can see the play here.

During the puck battle Katchouk hits Thornton with a cross-check/shove from behind, prompting Thornton to turn around and exact his own form of vigilante justice.

Thornton was given a two-minute minor for slashing on the play.

Katchouk was not penalized for his cross-check.

More NHL News

Edmonton Oilers
Panthers, Sabres, Wild, Oilers off to 3-0 starts: Who is for real?
mike bossy
Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy diagnosed with lung cancer
Blues’ Buchnevich suspended two games for head-butting Lawson Crouse

 

 