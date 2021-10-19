Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• The Jets have announced that Blake Wheeler has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. It’s unknown when he’ll return to the lineup. [Sportsnet]

• Tyler Seguin on the injury that cost him last season: “I lost my whole quad. I had to start from ground zero. We sat down, Matt Nichol and I, we looked at it and it was just so tiny compared to the other side. We started from scratch and went from there.” [NHL.com]

• “The son of Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning was hospitalized following an alleged assault outside a Yaletown nightspot early Sunday morning.” [Vancouver Sun]

• Evander Kane has been suspended 21 games for violating the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. [PHT]

• Nikita Kucherov‘s injury is not a day-to-day one, according to Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. [PHT]

• Why Tampa Bay will be just fine without Kucherov. [The Hockey News]

• Chris Peters takes a look at the No. 1 NCAA men’s team in the country — the powerhouse Michigan Wolverines. [Daily Faceoff]

• A rib fracture will keep Max Domi away from the Blue Jackets for 2-4 weeks. [Dispatch]

• Changes need to be made to the Wild’s second power play unit. [Zone Coverage]

• Semyon Varlamov and Matt Martin are close to returning to the Islanders’ lineup. [NY Hockey Now]

