Blues’ Buchnevich to have hearing for head-butting Lawson Crouse

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pavel Buchnevich of the Blues will have a NHL Department of Player Safety hearing following his match penalty during St. Louis’ 7-4 win over the Coyotes on Monday.

With the score tied late in first period Buchnevich and Arizona forward Lawson Crouse exchanged shoves then began to jaw at one another. The Blues forward then head-butted Crouse and was promptly kicked out of the game.

The NHL rulebook describes head-butting as: “The act of head-butting involves a player making intentional contact with, or attempting to make contact with, an opponent by leading with his head and/or helmet.”

Crouse, who was given a cross-checking minor, was not happy with a high hit Buchnevich delivered moments earlier on Andrew Ladd.

Well, Pavel Buchnevich is done for the night and possibly more. Catches Andrew Ladd with an elbow to the head and then headbutts Lawson Crouse. Yikes #stlblues #yotes pic.twitter.com/8D2FGXSnu1 — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) October 19, 2021

Buchnevich, who sat for one game last May for cross-checking Anthony Mantha, was automatically suspended pending a review due to the match penalty.

Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson was fined $5,000 for “roughing” as he tried to head-butt Kailer Yamamoto during Saturday’s Oilers win over the Flames.

The Blues play next on Wednesday night in Las Vegas before heading home to host the Kings on Saturday.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.