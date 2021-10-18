Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Auston Matthews will play for the Maple Leafs tonight as they host the Rangers. “It’s not a lot of fun watching. It looks like the guys are having a lot of fun out there so itching to get back in. It’s been good to stay patient and make sure I’m feeling fully confident and taking that extra time.” [NHL.com]

• Meanwhile, freshly-signed Brady Tkachuk will make his 2021-22 Senators debut on Thursday vs. the Sharks. [TSN]

• “Former Bruins winger and Dorchester native Jimmy Hayes, who was found dead in his Milton home Aug. 23, died with fentanyl and cocaine in his system, his wife and father revealed Sunday.” [Boston Globe]

• How Charlie McAvoy‘s big deal will affect Adam Fox‘s next contract. [Daily Faceoff]

• After a rollercoaster 2020 season Pierre-Luc Dubois is seeking consistency in his first full season with the Jets. [Sportsnet]

• The Russian Hockey Federation has named its staff for the 2022 Olympic men’s tournament. Alexei Zhamnov will serve as head coach with Sergei Gonchar, Alexei Kudashov, and Sergei Fedorov named as assistants. Evgeni Nabokov will be the goaltending coach. [RHF]

• Erik Karlsson is confident: “I obviously still think that I’m one of the best players in the world. That’s where I’ve been for a very long time, that’s where I want to go, that’s where I want to stay.” [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• Through three games the duo of Jeff Carter and Danton Heinen have been making magic for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]

• Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer sees positives ahead despite the number of injuries affecting the lineup. [Sin Bin Vegas]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.