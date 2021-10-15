Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Recapping an historic night for the Seattle Kraken as they get their first ever win. [Seattle Times]
• How the Kraken won their first game. [The Athletic]
• Ottawa reaction to Brady Tkachuk‘s new seven-year contract. It took a while to get there, but the Senators finally made it happen. [Silver Seven Sens]
• How the Tkachuk contract finally came together. [TSN]
• Kings of the podcast welcomes Los Angeles Kings head coach Todd McLellan. [Mayor’s Manor]
• An emotional night in Columbus as the Blue Jackets win big over the Arizona Coyotes and also honor Matiss Kivlenieks. Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins called it his most important game. [Sportsnet]
• Mark Stone exited the Golden Knights’ 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night with an apparent leg injury. [Las Vegas Review Journal]
• The good news for the Dallas Stars is they were 3-2 overtime winners against the New York Rangers. The bad news is defenseman John Klingberg and starting goalie Braden Holtby both exited the game with injuries. [Defending Big D]
• The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, and lost goalie Petr Mrazek to an injury. [Toronto Star]
• Anze Kopitar with a five-point night, including a hat trick, for the Los Angeles Kings. Have a look at the highlights here.
