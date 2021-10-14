Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Immediate reaction to Nashville’s contract extension for veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm. [On The Forecheck]

• Another look at his contract in Nashville. [The Athletic]

• Islanders reportedly extend Ryan Pulock, lockdown underrated defense pair. [ProHockeyTalk]

• Could this be John Gibson’s last season with the Anaheim Ducks? [The Hockey News]

• William Nylander’s maturity on display in Toronto Maple Leafs opening night win. [Sportsnet]

• There is a youth movement on the horizon in Washington D.C. [Japers’ Rink]

• The Philadelphia Flyers claimed forward Zack MacEwan off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. [Philadelphia Flyers]

• Taking a look at 22 predictions for the 2021-22 NHL season. [The Score]

• Bowen Byram, the next of Colorado’s outstanding young defenders, scored his first NHL goal in that game. Here it is.

