Repeat champ Lightning raise 2021 Stanley Cup banner

This time, the Tampa Bay Lightning got to raise their Stanley Cup banner in front of fans, and on opening night. The Lightning celebrated their repeat by unveiling (and raising) their 2021 Stanley Cup championship banner before facing the Penguins on Tuesday.

Watch the Lightning’s Stanley Cup banner-raising ceremony in the video above.

To some, it’s a sign that — maybe, just maybe — the 2021-22 NHL season may represent getting “back to normal.”

Of course, the Lightning wouldn’t mind a few things staying the same. You know, like winning the Stanley Cup again.

As you may recall, the Lightning revealed (but didn’t raise) their 2020 Stanley Cup banner on opening night of last season. Ultimately, they didn’t raise it in front of fans until March 13.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.