• The Lightning understand the challenges that will come with completing a three-peat, but they’re ready. [NHL.com]

• Auston Matthews is not expected to play for the Maple Leafs this week as he continues to recover from off-season wrist surgery. [TSN]

• With NHL teams announcing their Opening Night rosters on Monday, the Sharks’ Evander Kane is considered a “non-roster player” as the league’s investigations continue. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• Brandon Sutter will not be with the Canucks “for a while,” according to GM Jim Benning. The veteran forward is still dealing with the effects of an April COVID-19 diagnosis. [Canucks Army]

• The 22 people who will define the NHL’s 2021-22 season. [Sportsnet]

• Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho with a celebrity golf partner:

Huge Caniac, Harry Styles pic.twitter.com/AwRK1TSjue — Carolina Harrycanes (@Canes) October 11, 2021

• A good look at the importance of Gabriel Landeskog to the Stanley Cup contending Avalanche. [The Score]

• Connor McDavid and Elias Petterson are projected as the top centers in fantasy hockey this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

• After an impressive preseason Cole Sillinger is ready to make his mark with the Blue Jackets. [1st Ohio Battery]

• The new Kings’ alternate jerseys will have you thinking of the Wayne Gretzky days in LA. [Mayor’s Manor]

• From bobbleheads to retirement banners to winter hats, a look at some of the best game-night giveaways this season around the NHL. [Puck Junk]

