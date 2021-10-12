Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• The Lightning understand the challenges that will come with completing a three-peat, but they’re ready. [NHL.com]
• Auston Matthews is not expected to play for the Maple Leafs this week as he continues to recover from off-season wrist surgery. [TSN]
• With NHL teams announcing their Opening Night rosters on Monday, the Sharks’ Evander Kane is considered a “non-roster player” as the league’s investigations continue. [NBC Sports Bay Area]
• Brandon Sutter will not be with the Canucks “for a while,” according to GM Jim Benning. The veteran forward is still dealing with the effects of an April COVID-19 diagnosis. [Canucks Army]
• The 22 people who will define the NHL’s 2021-22 season. [Sportsnet]
• Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho with a celebrity golf partner:
Huge Caniac, Harry Styles pic.twitter.com/AwRK1TSjue
— Carolina Harrycanes (@Canes) October 11, 2021
• A good look at the importance of Gabriel Landeskog to the Stanley Cup contending Avalanche. [The Score]
• Connor McDavid and Elias Petterson are projected as the top centers in fantasy hockey this week. [NBC Sports Edge]
• After an impressive preseason Cole Sillinger is ready to make his mark with the Blue Jackets. [1st Ohio Battery]
• The new Kings’ alternate jerseys will have you thinking of the Wayne Gretzky days in LA. [Mayor’s Manor]
• From bobbleheads to retirement banners to winter hats, a look at some of the best game-night giveaways this season around the NHL. [Puck Junk]
