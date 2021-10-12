NHL odds: 2022 Stanley Cup champion, awards

The Tampa Bay Lightning are going for a Stanley Cup three-peat but face stiff competition at the top of the NHL. Many around the hockey world love the Colorado Avalanche to dethrone the defending back-to-back champs, with the Vegas Golden Knights also expected to be a strong contender.
As the NHL begins the 2021-22 season Tuesday night let’s take a look at the betting favorites for the 2022 Stanley Cup, and some end-of-season hardware, courtesy of our friends at PointsBet.
It’s the Avalanche (+500), Golden Knights (+600), and Lightning (+600) leading the was atop the betting odds. Like long shots? The Sabres are right there at +20000. Or maybe go a little safe with the Kraken at +5000.
POINTSBET 2022 NHL STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ODDS
Colorado Avalanche +500
Vegas Golden Knights +600
Tampa Bay Lightning +600
Toronto Maple Leafs +1100
Boston Bruins +1400
Carolina Hurricanes +1600
Florida Panthers +2000
New York Islanders +2000
Pittsburgh Penguins +2200
New York Rangers +2200
Minnesota Wild +2500
Edmonton Oilers +2500
Washington Capitals +2500
Dallas Stars +2500
Montreal Canadiens +2800
Philadelphia Flyers +3000
St. Louis Blues +3300
Calgary Flames +4000
Winnipeg Jets +4000
Chicago Blackhawks +4000
Seattle Kraken +5000
Nashville Predators +6000
Los Angeles Kings +6000
Vancouver Canucks +6000
New Jersey Devils +6000
San Jose Sharks +8000
Arizona Coyotes +10000
Ottawa Senators +10000
Columbus Blue Jackets +10000
Anaheim Ducks +10000
Detroit Red Wings +20000
Buffalo Sabres +20000
2021-22 STANLEY CUP FINAL MATCHUP
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Colorado Avalanche +1300
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vegas Golden Knights +1700
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Colorado Avalanche +2200
Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche +2500
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights +2500
Florida Panthers vs Colorado Avalanche +3000
Boston Bruins vs Vegas Golden Knights +3300
New York Islanders vs Colorado Avalanche +3500
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Colorado Avalanche +3500
Carolina Hurricanes vs Colorado Avalanche +4000
Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights +4000
New York Islanders vs Vegas Golden Knights +4000
New York Rangers vs Colorado Avalanche +4500
Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights +5000
HART TROPHY WINNER
Connor McDavid +225
Nathan MacKinnon +600
Auston Matthews +900
Nikita Kucherov +1000
David Pastrnak +1400
Leon Draisaitl +1600
Artemi Panarin +1300
Sebastian Aho +1600
Mikko Rantanen +2000
Andrei Vasilevskiy +2000
Brayden Point +1800
Mitch Marner +2200
Brad Marchand +2200
Patrick Kane +3300
Cale Makar +2800
Aleksander Barkov +2500
Mark Stone +2500
Jonathan Huberdeau +2800
Max Pacioretty +3300
Sidney Crosby +3000
Kirill Kaprizov +3300
Marc-Andre Fleury +4000
Philipp Grubauer +4000
Mark Scheifele +3500
NORRIS TROPHY WINNER
Cale Makar +350
Adam Fox +700
Victor Hedman +650
Dougie Hamilton +1200
Charlie McAvoy +1200
Jaccob Slavin +1800
Miro Heiskanen +1500
Quinn Hughes +1700
Roman Josi +1700
Aaron Ekblad +2200
Jared Spurgeon +2500
John Carlson +2200
VEZINA TROPHY WINNER
Andrei Vasilevskiy +325
Marc-Andre Fleury +800
Philipp Grubauer +1200
Connor Hellebuyck +1000
Carey Price +1600
Semyon Varlamov +1400
Thatcher Demko +1800
Petr Mrazek +1600
Robin Lehner +1400
CALDER TROPHY WINNER
Cole Caufield +225
Trevor Zegras +450
Spencer Knight +900
Moritz Seider +1000
Marco Rossi +1200
Alex Newhook +1300
Vasily Podkolzin +1600
Quinton Byfield +1600
Shane Pinto +1600
Jamie Drysdale +1800
Bowen Byram +1800
Nick Robertson +2000
Lucas Raymond +2000
Michael Bunting +2500
Vitali Kravtsov +2500
Matt Boldy +2800
Arthur Kaliyev +3300
Connor McMichael +3300
