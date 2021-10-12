NHL odds: 2022 Stanley Cup champion, awards

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tampa Bay Lightning are going for a Stanley Cup three-peat but face stiff competition at the top of the NHL. Many around the hockey world love the Colorado Avalanche to dethrone the defending back-to-back champs, with the Vegas Golden Knights also expected to be a strong contender.

As the NHL begins the 2021-22 season Tuesday night let’s take a look at the betting favorites for the 2022 Stanley Cup, and some end-of-season hardware, courtesy of our friends at PointsBet.

It’s the Avalanche (+500), Golden Knights (+600), and Lightning (+600) leading the was atop the betting odds. Like long shots? The Sabres are right there at +20000. Or maybe go a little safe with the Kraken at +5000.

Colorado Avalanche +500

Vegas Golden Knights +600

Tampa Bay Lightning +600

Toronto Maple Leafs +1100

Boston Bruins +1400

Carolina Hurricanes +1600

Florida Panthers +2000

New York Islanders +2000

Pittsburgh Penguins +2200

New York Rangers +2200

Minnesota Wild +2500

Edmonton Oilers +2500

Washington Capitals +2500

Dallas Stars +2500

Montreal Canadiens +2800

Philadelphia Flyers +3000

St. Louis Blues +3300

Calgary Flames +4000

Winnipeg Jets +4000

Chicago Blackhawks +4000

Seattle Kraken +5000

Nashville Predators +6000

Los Angeles Kings +6000

Vancouver Canucks +6000

New Jersey Devils +6000

San Jose Sharks +8000

Arizona Coyotes +10000

Ottawa Senators +10000

Columbus Blue Jackets +10000

Anaheim Ducks +10000

Detroit Red Wings +20000

Buffalo Sabres +20000

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Colorado Avalanche +1300

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vegas Golden Knights +1700

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Colorado Avalanche +2200

Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche +2500

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights +2500

Florida Panthers vs Colorado Avalanche +3000

Boston Bruins vs Vegas Golden Knights +3300

New York Islanders vs Colorado Avalanche +3500

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Colorado Avalanche +3500

Carolina Hurricanes vs Colorado Avalanche +4000

Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights +4000

New York Islanders vs Vegas Golden Knights +4000

New York Rangers vs Colorado Avalanche +4500

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights +5000

Connor McDavid +225

Nathan MacKinnon +600

Auston Matthews +900

Nikita Kucherov +1000

David Pastrnak +1400

Leon Draisaitl +1600

Artemi Panarin +1300

Sebastian Aho +1600

Mikko Rantanen +2000

Andrei Vasilevskiy +2000

Brayden Point +1800

Mitch Marner +2200

Brad Marchand +2200

Patrick Kane +3300

Cale Makar +2800

Aleksander Barkov +2500

Mark Stone +2500

Jonathan Huberdeau +2800

Max Pacioretty +3300

Sidney Crosby +3000

Kirill Kaprizov +3300

Marc-Andre Fleury +4000

Philipp Grubauer +4000

Mark Scheifele +3500

Cale Makar +350

Adam Fox +700

Victor Hedman +650

Dougie Hamilton +1200

Charlie McAvoy +1200

Jaccob Slavin +1800

Miro Heiskanen +1500

Quinn Hughes +1700

Roman Josi +1700

Aaron Ekblad +2200

Jared Spurgeon +2500

John Carlson +2200

Andrei Vasilevskiy +325

Marc-Andre Fleury +800

Philipp Grubauer +1200

Connor Hellebuyck +1000

Carey Price +1600

Semyon Varlamov +1400

Thatcher Demko +1800

Petr Mrazek +1600

Robin Lehner +1400

Cole Caufield +225

Trevor Zegras +450

Spencer Knight +900

Moritz Seider +1000

Marco Rossi +1200

Alex Newhook +1300

Vasily Podkolzin +1600

Quinton Byfield +1600

Shane Pinto +1600

Jamie Drysdale +1800

Bowen Byram +1800

Nick Robertson +2000

Lucas Raymond +2000

Michael Bunting +2500

Vitali Kravtsov +2500

Matt Boldy +2800

Arthur Kaliyev +3300

Connor McMichael +3300

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.