Penguins’ Heinen scores first goal of 2021-22 NHL season

Mark it down: Danton Heinen scored the first goal of the 2021-22 NHL season. Heinen did so in his first game as a member of the Penguins, as he spent last year with the Ducks.

Through the first period, the Lightning looked a little lethargic against the Penguins. (Maybe it takes a little time to get going after repeating as Stanley Cup champions, and raising that banner?)

Andrei Vasilevskiy made a number of impressive saves through the first period. In particular, Vasilevskiy turned around some significant chances from Dominik Simon.

However, Vasilevskiy’s attempt to move the puck was intercepted by Jeff Carter. From there, Carter fed Heinen, who scored a gimme goal, the first of the 2021-22 NHL season. Heinen’s goal came just 12 seconds into the second period.

Watch Heinen’s goal in the video above this post’s headline.

A few minutes later, Brian Boyle also scored his first goal as a Penguin. Boyle didn’t play at all last season.

As you likely know, the Penguins are without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to start the season.

Who scored the first goal of other recent NHL seasons?

Want to compare Heinen’s first goal with other opening night tallies? Here are some recent ones.

—

