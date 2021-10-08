Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin will enter this season without a contract extension. Bergevin’s future will be reevaluated after the season. [Sportsnet]
• Marc Savard has moved past the way his NHL career came to an end and is putting his energy towards coaching the Windsor Spitfires. [Toronto Star]
• Thursday’s Islanders-Devils preseason game was cancelled due to a power outage at Prudential Center. [NY Hockey Now]
• Will a high-energy style suit the current Seattle Kraken roster? [Seattle Times]
• Sabres forward Dylan Cozens wants to start his sophomore NHL season by dominating off the bat. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
• The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association announced that an All-Star team will play against various women’s national teams in the build up to the 2022 Olympics. [PWHPA]
• Final qualification for the Olympic women’s tournament is under way. [The Ice Garden]
THERE ARE KITTENS IN THE PENALTY BOX pic.twitter.com/DzgpRIAX0M
— Lauren Kelly (@laurkelly24) October 8, 2021
• Great read from Ken Campbell on Owen Brady, an OHJL player who went from battling cancer to clearing the crease. [Ken Campbell]
• How Quinton Byfield‘s injury affects the Kings’ Opening Night roster. [Mayor’s Manor]
• Shoulder surgery will put Senators forward Colin White out of the lineup for 4-6 months. [TSN]
• The Predators’ line of Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene, and Ryan Johansen could provide some fireworks this season. [On the Forecheck]
• A look at the betting futures markets in the Eastern Conference. [NBC Sports Edge]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy