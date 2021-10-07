Blake Coleman suspended 1 regular season game for boarding

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Thursday evening that Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman has been suspended one preseason game and one regular season game for boarding Winnipeg’s Jansen Harkins on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in the second period and resulted in Coleman being assessed a minor penalty for boarding.

By being suspended for one regular season game he will lose $24,000 in salary.

You can see the play, as well as the NHL’s description of the play, here.

Coleman signed a long-term contract with the Flames in free agency this offseason and was their biggest addition of the offseason.

He spent the past year-and-a-half with the Tampa Bay Lightning helping the team win back-to-back Stanley Cups as a key cog on their third line. The Flames are hoping his two-way play can help elevate them back to the playoffs.

—