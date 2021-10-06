Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• “An investigation of San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane over allegations he violated the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols centers around a fake vaccination card he allegedly submitted.” [Front Office Sports]

• According to Darren Dreger, “ongoing discussions and additional access to [Jack] Eichel’s medical file has helped teams with trade interest clearly see his situation. He adds that both the Sabres and Eichel are hopeful a deal can be worked out soon with one of the interested teams.” [TSN]

• Looking to expand its Latino fan base, the NHL is exploring hosting preseason and regular season games in Mexico. [ESPN]

• Alexis Lafrenière is eager for some real bonding time on the road this season with his Rangers teammates. [LoHud]

• A serious shoulder injury could keep Senators forward Colin White out for the season. [Ottawa Sun]

• Josh Ho-Sang has signed a one-year AHL deal with the Toronto Marlies. [Sportsnet]

Are we alone in the universe?

The truth is out there. 👽#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/s0VDS369BH — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 5, 2021

• Mika Zibanejad, Victor Hedman, and Gabriel Landeskog are the first three players named to the Swedish Olympic team. [NHL.com]

• Auston Matthews‘ wrist, the Stars’ goaltending situation, and other storylines to watch with six days to go until Opening Night. [NBC Sports Edge]

• After a successful PTO, Alex Galchenyuk has signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Coyotes. [Five for Howling]

• Kings rookie Quinton Byfield was helped off the ice Tuesday night after suffering a lower-body injury. [CBC]

