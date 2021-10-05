Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Is Sheldon Keefe the right head coach for this Maple Leafs team? [Leafs Nation]

• What to expect from the 2021-22 NHL season, which begins one week from today. [Sportsnet]

• Robin Lehner on his Tweetstorm that shook up the hockey world: “I don’t wanna burn it down. I wanna get change.” [Daily Faceoff]

• Carey Price may not start the season on time for the Canadiens, but it shouldn’t be a long absence if he can’t play Opening Night. [TSN]

• There was a bit of turnover on the Hurricanes’ roster in the off-season. How will Rod Brind’Amour adjust to the new faces? [NHL.com]

• On Gerard Gallant and the value of an NHL head coach: “A hockey coach’s impact is likely the least of the four major North American sports. The Rangers’ front office is hoping the difference between the 28th best coach in the league and the 12th best coach in the league is the bar to clear to qualify for postseason play. Time will tell if their gamble pays off.” [Gotham Sports Network]

• Could Rickard Rakell be on the move away from the Ducks this season? [The Hockey News]

• How roster moves made over the weekend might affect the Kings’ Opening Night roster. [Mayor’s Manor]

• The outlook for the Sabres this season is certainly not a good one: “It’s going to be a rough year. You shouldn’t have expectations, never mind high ones. There are things to look for and opportunities to be hopeful about, but the best laid plans go sideways in Buffalo far too often to anticipate anything from them. Expect nothing, enjoy hockey being played on the reg, and make sure to eat some Arby’s when listening to Sonny & Cher.” [Die by the Blade]

• Dave Hakstol’s defensive system will take some time to get used to for the Kraken. [Seattle Times]

