McDavid, MacKinnon, Crosby, Draisaitl top NHL 22 player ratings

Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, and Leon Draisaitl are the top-four rated players in the upcoming NHL 22 video game, which releases Oct. 15 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Cover boy Auston Matthews comes in with a 92 rating, tied with Patrick Kane, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, and Alex Ovechkin.

EA Sports released the list of the top 50 rated players in the game on Tuesday, with goalies among the group.

NHL 22 top 50:

95 – Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

93 – Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

93 – Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

93 – Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

92 – Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

92 – Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

92 – Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

92 – Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

92 – Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

91 – David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

91 – Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

91 – Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

91 – Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers

91 – Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

90 – Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers

90 – Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

90 – Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

90 – Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

90 – Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

90 – Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

90 – Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

90 – John Carlson, Washington Capitals

90 – Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

90 – Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

89 – Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

89 – Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

89 – Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers

89 – Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

89 – Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

89 – Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

89 – Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights

89 – Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks

88 – Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals

88 – Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

88 – Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

88 – John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs

88 – Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

88 – Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

88 – Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils

88 – Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators

88 – Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets

88 – Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames

88 – Adam Fox, New York Rangers

87 – Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

87 – Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

87 – Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes

87 – Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins

87 – Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

87 – Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers

87 – Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers

One of the big additions to NHL 22 is Superstar X-Factors, giving unique abilities to some of the top players in the game. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy possesses the “Contortionist” X-factor that allows him to make acrobatic saves, while Draisaitl’s “Tape to Tape” X-factor increases his passing ability.

We’ll have a review of NHL 22 here on Pro Hockey Talk later this month.

