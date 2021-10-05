McDavid, MacKinnon, Crosby, Draisaitl top NHL 22 player ratings

Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, and Leon Draisaitl are the top-four rated players in the upcoming NHL 22 video game, which releases Oct. 15 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Cover boy Auston Matthews comes in with a 92 rating, tied with Patrick Kane, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, and Alex Ovechkin.
EA Sports released the list of the top 50 rated players in the game on Tuesday, with goalies among the group.
NHL 22 top 50:
95 – Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
93 – Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
93 – Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
93 – Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
92 – Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
92 – Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
92 – Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
92 – Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
92 – Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
91 – David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
91 – Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
91 – Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
91 – Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers
91 – Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres
90 – Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers
90 – Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
90 – Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche
90 – Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
90 – Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
90 – Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings
90 – Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning
90 – John Carlson, Washington Capitals
90 – Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets
90 – Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
89 – Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
89 – Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights
89 – Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers
89 – Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
89 – Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues
89 – Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
89 – Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights
89 – Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks
88 – Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals
88 – Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild
88 – Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
88 – John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs
88 – Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
88 – Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
88 – Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils
88 – Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators
88 – Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets
88 – Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames
88 – Adam Fox, New York Rangers
87 – Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
87 – Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers
87 – Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes
87 – Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins
87 – Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
87 – Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers
87 – Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers
One of the big additions to NHL 22 is Superstar X-Factors, giving unique abilities to some of the top players in the game. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy possesses the “Contortionist” X-factor that allows him to make acrobatic saves, while Draisaitl’s “Tape to Tape” X-factor increases his passing ability.
We’ll have a review of NHL 22 here on Pro Hockey Talk later this month.
