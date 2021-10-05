McDavid, MacKinnon, Crosby, Draisaitl top NHL 22 player ratings

By Sean LeahyOct 5, 2021, 12:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, and Leon Draisaitl are the top-four rated players in the upcoming NHL 22 video game, which releases Oct. 15 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Cover boy Auston Matthews comes in with a 92 rating, tied with Patrick Kane, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, and Alex Ovechkin.

EA Sports released the list of the top 50 rated players in the game on Tuesday, with goalies among the group.

NHL 22 top 50:

95 – Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
93 – Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
93 – Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
93 – Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
92 – Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
92 – Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
92 – Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
92 – Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
92 – Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
91David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
91Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
91Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
91Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers
91Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres
90Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers
90Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
90Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche
90Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
90Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
90Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings
90Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning
90John Carlson, Washington Capitals
90Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets
90Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL 22
EA Sports

89Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
89Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights
89Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers
89 – Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
89 – Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues
89Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
89Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights
89Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks
88Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals
88Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild
88Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
88John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs
88Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
88Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
88Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils
88Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators
88Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets
88Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames
88Adam Fox, New York Rangers
87Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
87Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers
87Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes
87Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins
87Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
87Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers
87Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers

One of the big additions to NHL 22 is Superstar X-Factors, giving unique abilities to some of the top players in the game. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy possesses the “Contortionist” X-factor that allows him to make acrobatic saves, while Draisaitl’s “Tape to Tape” X-factor increases his passing ability.

We’ll have a review of NHL 22 here on Pro Hockey Talk later this month.

More NHL news

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs 2021-22 NHL Season Preview
ekblad
Aaron Ekblad feeling ‘confident’ in return from brutal leg injury
NHL Power Rankings
NHL Power Rankings: Top storylines for 2021-22 NHL Season (Part 3)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.