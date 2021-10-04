Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has entered NHL COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for the virus. His status for the start of the season is uncertain. [Tribune-Review]

• Travis Hamonic did not opt out of the season ahead of last Friday’s deadline, but the Canucks defenseman remains away from the team dealing with a personal matter. [Sportsnet]

• Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Alex Pietrangelo are the first three players named to Canada’s 2022 men’s Olympic team. [NHL.com]

• Brady Tkachuk is the last big-name player unsigned but both sides are hoping for a resolution before Opening Night next week. [Ottawa Sun]

• New Canadiens defenseman Sami Niku is out indefinitely after suffering a concussion against the Senators on Friday. [TSN]

• “An alternate jersey released by the Western Hockey League’s Prince Albert Raiders has been discontinued due to its offensive logo a day after being unveiled online.” [CBC]

• How might claiming Samuel Montembeault on waivers from the Panthers affect the Canadiens’ goalie depth chart? [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• Now is the time for Jordan Greenway to leave a lasting impression with the Wild. [Zone Coverage]

• Jonathan Toews‘ return, the Capitals’ center depth and other storylines to watch in the final week of training camps. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Taking a look at the Flames’ “perfectly average” offseason. [Daily Faceoff]

• Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes both signed their extensions over the weekend. But there’s one problem. [Faceoff Circle]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy