Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has entered NHL COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for the virus. His status for the start of the season is uncertain. [Tribune-Review]
• Travis Hamonic did not opt out of the season ahead of last Friday’s deadline, but the Canucks defenseman remains away from the team dealing with a personal matter. [Sportsnet]
• Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Alex Pietrangelo are the first three players named to Canada’s 2022 men’s Olympic team. [NHL.com]
• Brady Tkachuk is the last big-name player unsigned but both sides are hoping for a resolution before Opening Night next week. [Ottawa Sun]
• New Canadiens defenseman Sami Niku is out indefinitely after suffering a concussion against the Senators on Friday. [TSN]
• “An alternate jersey released by the Western Hockey League’s Prince Albert Raiders has been discontinued due to its offensive logo a day after being unveiled online.” [CBC]
• How might claiming Samuel Montembeault on waivers from the Panthers affect the Canadiens’ goalie depth chart? [Habs Eyes on the Prize]
• Now is the time for Jordan Greenway to leave a lasting impression with the Wild. [Zone Coverage]
• Jonathan Toews‘ return, the Capitals’ center depth and other storylines to watch in the final week of training camps. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Taking a look at the Flames’ “perfectly average” offseason. [Daily Faceoff]
• Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes both signed their extensions over the weekend. But there’s one problem. [Faceoff Circle]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy