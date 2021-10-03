Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett announced on Sunday that forward Josh Archibald will be sidelined indefinitely after he was diagnosed with heard condition myocarditis. Archibald had a COVID-19 case over the summer that resulted in the condition and will keep him out of the lineup.

Archibald is the second Oilers player to be diagnosed with myocarditis, following goalie Alex Stalock. Stalock is going to miss the entire 2021-22 season. He was diagnosed with myocarditis after contracting COVID-19 during the 2020-21 season.

It was revealed at the start of training camp that Archibald was the only unvaccinated player on the Oilers’ roster.

At the time the Oilers said he was dealing with a medical issue, but was undergoing daily COVID tests and consistently testing negative.

Archibald has been with the Oilers for the past two seasons. He appeared in 52 games a year ago, scoring seven goals to go with six assists.

