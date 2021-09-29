PHT Morning Skate: Lightning extend GM BriseBois; Matthews practices with Leafs

By Sean LeahySep 29, 2021, 9:48 AM EDT
BriseBois
Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images
Julien BriseBois, GM of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, has signed an extension to remain with the Lightning. BriseBois’ contract was set to expire after this season. [TSN]

Auston Matthews joined the Maple Leafs for practice for the first time since undergoing wrist surgery. The forward is still aiming to be in the lineup for opening night. [NHL.com]

• How the NHL’s emphasis on cross-checking could help the Golden Knights in an area of need. [Sin Bin Vegas]

Christian Dvorak is impressing early on with his new team in Montreal. [Montreal Gazette]

• Former ref Tim Peel talks about the hot mic incident that ended his NHL career. [Daily Faceoff]

• After losing his father and experiencing a tough end to his time in Edmonton, Adam Larsson is eager for a fresh start in Seattle. [Sportsnet]

• A look inside the Kraken’s state-of-the-art practice facility. [The Hockey News]

Keith Yandle on the power play, Kaapo Kakko‘s first line tryout, and more storylines to watch this preseason. [NBC Sports Edge]

• As the 2021-22 NHL season approaches, what are the top lines in the league? [The Score]

• New Sabres goalie Aaron Dell had no idea of the significance of No. 30 when he chose it. Once he learned its meaning, he switched to No. 80. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Michigan’s men’s hockey team is loaded with a bevy of talent led by Owen Power, Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson, and Luke Hughes. [Free Press]

