Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Julien BriseBois, GM of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, has signed an extension to remain with the Lightning. BriseBois’ contract was set to expire after this season. [TSN]

• Auston Matthews joined the Maple Leafs for practice for the first time since undergoing wrist surgery. The forward is still aiming to be in the lineup for opening night. [NHL.com]

• How the NHL’s emphasis on cross-checking could help the Golden Knights in an area of need. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Christian Dvorak is impressing early on with his new team in Montreal. [Montreal Gazette]

• Former ref Tim Peel talks about the hot mic incident that ended his NHL career. [Daily Faceoff]

• After losing his father and experiencing a tough end to his time in Edmonton, Adam Larsson is eager for a fresh start in Seattle. [Sportsnet]

• A look inside the Kraken’s state-of-the-art practice facility. [The Hockey News]

• Keith Yandle on the power play, Kaapo Kakko‘s first line tryout, and more storylines to watch this preseason. [NBC Sports Edge]

• As the 2021-22 NHL season approaches, what are the top lines in the league? [The Score]

• New Sabres goalie Aaron Dell had no idea of the significance of No. 30 when he chose it. Once he learned its meaning, he switched to No. 80. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Michigan’s men’s hockey team is loaded with a bevy of talent led by Owen Power, Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson, and Luke Hughes. [Free Press]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy