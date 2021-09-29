Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Julien BriseBois, GM of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, has signed an extension to remain with the Lightning. BriseBois’ contract was set to expire after this season. [TSN]
• Auston Matthews joined the Maple Leafs for practice for the first time since undergoing wrist surgery. The forward is still aiming to be in the lineup for opening night. [NHL.com]
• How the NHL’s emphasis on cross-checking could help the Golden Knights in an area of need. [Sin Bin Vegas]
• Christian Dvorak is impressing early on with his new team in Montreal. [Montreal Gazette]
• Former ref Tim Peel talks about the hot mic incident that ended his NHL career. [Daily Faceoff]
• After losing his father and experiencing a tough end to his time in Edmonton, Adam Larsson is eager for a fresh start in Seattle. [Sportsnet]
• A look inside the Kraken’s state-of-the-art practice facility. [The Hockey News]
• Keith Yandle on the power play, Kaapo Kakko‘s first line tryout, and more storylines to watch this preseason. [NBC Sports Edge]
• As the 2021-22 NHL season approaches, what are the top lines in the league? [The Score]
• New Sabres goalie Aaron Dell had no idea of the significance of No. 30 when he chose it. Once he learned its meaning, he switched to No. 80. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
• Michigan’s men’s hockey team is loaded with a bevy of talent led by Owen Power, Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson, and Luke Hughes. [Free Press]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy