• The Rangers will retire Henrik Lundqvist’s No. 30 before a Jan. 28, 2022 game against his good buddy Mats Zuccarello and the Wild. [Rangers]
• The 2022 Winter Classic between the Blues and Wild at Target Field in Minnesota will be played in primetime. [NHL.com]
• Travis Hamonic has yet to appear at Canucks camp, which has brought up the question about whether he will opt out for the season by the Oct. 1 deadline. [Province]
• Beginning this season, all 32 NHL teams will owe wearing “Adidas ADIZERO Primegreen” jerseys, made with at least 50% recycled material. [SportsLogos.net]
• Why Kirill Kaprizov‘s five-year, $45 million extension will prove its value to the Wild. [Zone Coverage]
Key dates from the NHL's 2021-22 calendar:
March 21: Trade deadline
May 2: First day of Stanley Cup Playoffs
June 30: Last possible day of Stanley Cup Playoffs
July 1: First buyout period opens
July 7-8: NHL draft
July 12: First buyout period ends
July 13: Free agency opens
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 27, 2021
• Zach Aston-Reese, who is vaccinated, has tested positive for COVID-19. [Tribune-Review]
• With Zdeno Chara and Brenden Dillon gone, the Capitals’ blue line will have some new faces. [Capitals Outsider]
• A decision on whether China’s men’s team will be replaced in the 2022 Olympic tournament will come by the end of October, according to new IIHF president Luc Tardif. [AFP]
• Former NHLer Alexei Zhamnov will be the head coach of Russia’s Olympic men’s team for the Beijing Games. [FHR]
