Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Rangers will retire Henrik Lundqvist’s No. 30 before a Jan. 28, 2022 game against his good buddy Mats Zuccarello and the Wild. [Rangers]

• The 2022 Winter Classic between the Blues and Wild at Target Field in Minnesota will be played in primetime. [NHL.com]

• Travis Hamonic has yet to appear at Canucks camp, which has brought up the question about whether he will opt out for the season by the Oct. 1 deadline. [Province]

• Beginning this season, all 32 NHL teams will owe wearing “Adidas ADIZERO Primegreen” jerseys, made with at least 50% recycled material. [SportsLogos.net]

• Why Kirill Kaprizov‘s five-year, $45 million extension will prove its value to the Wild. [Zone Coverage]

Key dates from the NHL's 2021-22 calendar: March 21: Trade deadline

May 2: First day of Stanley Cup Playoffs

June 30: Last possible day of Stanley Cup Playoffs

July 1: First buyout period opens

July 7-8: NHL draft

July 12: First buyout period ends

July 13: Free agency opens — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 27, 2021

• Zach Aston-Reese, who is vaccinated, has tested positive for COVID-19. [Tribune-Review]

• With Zdeno Chara and Brenden Dillon gone, the Capitals’ blue line will have some new faces. [Capitals Outsider]

• A decision on whether China’s men’s team will be replaced in the 2022 Olympic tournament will come by the end of October, according to new IIHF president Luc Tardif. [AFP]

• Former NHLer Alexei Zhamnov will be the head coach of Russia’s Olympic men’s team for the Beijing Games. [FHR]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy