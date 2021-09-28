The offseason has arrived and there are plenty of NHL trades that will go down before the 2021-22 season. Check back here for all of the trades that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2022 Stanley Cup.
2021 NHL offseason trades
September 25
St. Louis Blues: Logan Brown, conditional 2022 fourth-round pick
Ottawa Senators: Zach Sanford
September 4 (Link)
Arizona Coyotes: 2022 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick (*ARZ will receive the better or worse of MTL’s two first-round picks in the 2022 draft, and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. However, if either of the first-round picks is in the top 10 of the draft, then ARZ will receive the lower of the selection)
Montreal Canadiens: Christian Dvorak
July 31
Tampa Bay Lightning: Future considerations
Vancouver Canucks: Spencer Martin
July 30
Tampa Bay Lightning: 2022 sixth-round pick
Detroit Red Wings: Mitchell Stephens
July 29 (Link)
New York Rangers: Ryan Reaves
Vegas Golden Knights: 2022 third-round pick
July 28 (Link)
Arizona Coyotes: Conor Timmins, 2022 first-round pick, 2024 conditional third-round pick (ARZ gets 2024 third-round pick if COL wins 2022 Cup and Kuemper plays in 50% of playoff games)
Colorado Avalanche: Darcy Kuemper
July 28
Washington Capitals: Vitek Vanecek
Seattle Kraken: 2023 second-round pick
July 28
Calgary Flames: Daniel Vladar
Boston Bruins: 2022 third-round pick
July 28
Buffalo Sabres: Will Butcher, 2022 fifth-round pick
New Jersey Devils: Future considerations
July 28
San Jose Sharks: Lane Pederson
Arizona Coyotes: 2024 fourth-round pick
July 28
Ottawa Senators: Nick Holden, 2022 third-round pick
Vegas Golden Knights: Evgenii Dadonov
July 28
Minnesota Wild: Conditional 2022 seventh-round pick (Wild get pick if Menell plays 30 games for TOR in 2021-22)
Toronto Maple Leafs: Brennan Menell
July 28
Edmonton Oilers: Warren Foegele
Carolina Hurricanes: Ethan Bear
July 28
Chicago Blackhawks: 2022 third-round pick
Calgary Flames: Nikita Zadorov
July 27 (Link)
Chicago Blackhawks: Tyler Johnson, 2023 second-round pick
Tampa Bay Lightning: Brent Seabrook
July 27 (Link)
Winnipeg Jets: Nate Schmidt
Vancouver Canucks: 2022 second-round pick
July 27
Colorado Avalanche: Kurtis MacDermid
Seattle Kraken: 2023 fourth-round pick
July 27 (Link)
Vegas Golden Knights: Mikael Hakkarainen
Chicago Blackhawks: Marc-Andre Fleury
July 26
Washington Capitals: 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick
Winnipeg Jets: Brenden Dillon
July 26
Florida Panthers: 2023 seventh-round pick.
Arizona Coyotes: Anton Stralman, Vladislav Kolyachonok, 2024 second-round pick
July 26
Boston Bruins: James Greenway
Toronto Maple Leafs: Future considerations
July 26
New Jersey Devils: Christian Jaros
San Jose Sharks: Nick Merkley
July 24 (Link)
Buffalo Sabres: Devon Levi, 2022 conditional first-round pick (If the pick is in the top 10, the pick will be exchanged with FLA’s 2023 first-round pick)
Florida Panthers: Sam Reinhart
July 24 (Link)
Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Atkinson
Columbus Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek
July 24
Arizona Coyotes: Bokondji Imama, Cole Hults
Los Angeles Kings: Brayden Burke, Tyler Steenbergen
July 23
Carolina Hurricanes: 2021 second-round pick
Columbus Blue Jackets: Jake Bean
July 23 (Link)
Chicago Blackhawks: Seth Jones, 2021 first-round pick, 2022 sixth-round pick
Columbus Blue Jackets: Adam Boqvist, 2021 first-round pick, 2021 second-round pick, 2022 conditional first-round pick (If CHI wins one of the the 2022 draft lotteries, the pick becomes their 2023 first-round pick)
July 23 (Link)
Arizona Coyotes: Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson, 2021 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 seventh-round pick
Vancouver Canucks: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland (signing rights)
July 23 (Link)
St. Louis Blues: Pavel Buchnevich
New York Rangers: 2022 second-round pick
July 23 (Link)
Philadelphia Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen
Buffalo Sabres: Robert Hagg, 2021 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick
July 22
Calgary Flames: Tyler Pitlick
Seattle Kraken: 2022 fourth-round pick
July 22 (Link)
Detroit Red Wings: Alex Nedeljkovic
Carolina Hurricanes: Jonathan Bernier (signing rights), 2021 third-round pick
July 22 (Link)
Philadelphia Flyers: Future considerations
Arizona Coyotes: Shayne Gostisbehere, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 seventh-round pick