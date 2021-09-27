Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Doug Armstrong has signed a five-year extension to remain general manager of the Blues. [Post-Dispatch]

• Zdeno Chara brings his big presence and valuable experience to the Islanders’ blue line. [NY Hockey Now]

• A lower-body injury will keep Mike Hoffman out of the Canadiens’ lineup for up to four weeks. [Sportsnet]

• Jason Zucker and the Penguins could use a bounce-back season from the veteran forward. [Pensburgh]

• The Predators are adjusting to life without Pekka Rinne, Ryan Ellis, and Viktor Arvidsson. [A to Z Sports]

• Senators prospect Ridly Greig had himself an eventful night against the Jets on Sunday. First, he scored this highlight-reel goal:

Riddle me this 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eWvHK1SR89 — Locked On Senators (@SensCentral) September 27, 2021

He was later ejected from the game for cross-checking Pierre-Luc Dubois in the face. Dubois said afterword his teeth were fine but he needed 15 stitches. Greig will have a Monday hearing with the Department of Player Safety.

Greig catches Dubois up high. Ehlers had a scare earlier and now Dubois goes off in pain. I was surprised that Winnipeg played so many of their key players tonight. pic.twitter.com/V24Pi5SHHO — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) September 27, 2021

• Can a fresh goaltending tandem help the Sharks turn things around? [Daily Faceoff]

• Longtime NHL veteran goaltender Curtis McElhinney has announced his retirement. [TSN]

• Sami Vatanen has signed a contract with Genève-Servette HC of Switzerland through the end of the 2021-22 season. [Swiss Hockey News]

• How the NHL Coaches’ Association’s BIPOC mentoring program helped Leo Girod land a job as assistant video coach for Switzerland’s SC Bern. [NHL.com]

