PHT Morning Skate: Blues extend GM Armstrong; Zucker looking to bounce back

By Sean LeahySep 27, 2021, 9:17 AM EDT
doug armstrong
Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
0 Comments

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Doug Armstrong has signed a five-year extension to remain general manager of the Blues. [Post-Dispatch]

Zdeno Chara brings his big presence and valuable experience to the Islanders’ blue line. [NY Hockey Now]

• A lower-body injury will keep Mike Hoffman out of the Canadiens’ lineup for up to four weeks. [Sportsnet]

Jason Zucker and the Penguins could use a bounce-back season from the veteran forward. [Pensburgh]

• The Predators are adjusting to life without Pekka Rinne, Ryan Ellis, and Viktor Arvidsson. [A to Z Sports]

• Senators prospect Ridly Greig had himself an eventful night against the Jets on Sunday. First, he scored this highlight-reel goal:

He was later ejected from the game for cross-checking Pierre-Luc Dubois in the face. Dubois said afterword his teeth were fine but he needed 15 stitches. Greig will have a Monday hearing with the Department of Player Safety.

• Can a fresh goaltending tandem help the Sharks turn things around? [Daily Faceoff]

• Longtime NHL veteran goaltender Curtis McElhinney has announced his retirement. [TSN]

• Sami Vatanen has signed a contract with Genève-Servette HC of Switzerland through the end of the 2021-22 season. [Swiss Hockey News]

• How the NHL Coaches’ Association’s BIPOC mentoring program helped Leo Girod land a job as assistant video coach for Switzerland’s SC Bern. [NHL.com]

More hockey news

Can Armstrong keep Blues' Stanley Cup window open?
Can Armstrong keep Blues’ Stanley Cup window open?
NHL Power Rankings
NHL Power Rankings: Top storylines for 2021-22 NHL season (Part 2)
New York Rangers: 2021-22 NHL Season Preview
New York Rangers: 2021-22 NHL Season Preview

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy