• Doug Armstrong has signed a five-year extension to remain general manager of the Blues. [Post-Dispatch]
• Zdeno Chara brings his big presence and valuable experience to the Islanders’ blue line. [NY Hockey Now]
• A lower-body injury will keep Mike Hoffman out of the Canadiens’ lineup for up to four weeks. [Sportsnet]
• Jason Zucker and the Penguins could use a bounce-back season from the veteran forward. [Pensburgh]
• The Predators are adjusting to life without Pekka Rinne, Ryan Ellis, and Viktor Arvidsson. [A to Z Sports]
• Senators prospect Ridly Greig had himself an eventful night against the Jets on Sunday. First, he scored this highlight-reel goal:
Riddle me this 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eWvHK1SR89
— Locked On Senators (@SensCentral) September 27, 2021
He was later ejected from the game for cross-checking Pierre-Luc Dubois in the face. Dubois said afterword his teeth were fine but he needed 15 stitches. Greig will have a Monday hearing with the Department of Player Safety.
Greig catches Dubois up high.
Ehlers had a scare earlier and now Dubois goes off in pain. I was surprised that Winnipeg played so many of their key players tonight. pic.twitter.com/V24Pi5SHHO
— Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) September 27, 2021
• Can a fresh goaltending tandem help the Sharks turn things around? [Daily Faceoff]
• Longtime NHL veteran goaltender Curtis McElhinney has announced his retirement. [TSN]
• Sami Vatanen has signed a contract with Genève-Servette HC of Switzerland through the end of the 2021-22 season. [Swiss Hockey News]
• How the NHL Coaches’ Association’s BIPOC mentoring program helped Leo Girod land a job as assistant video coach for Switzerland’s SC Bern. [NHL.com]
