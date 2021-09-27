IIHF condemns racist gesture made by player in Ukrainian league

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The International Ice Hockey Federation has condemned the actions of HC Kremenchuk forward Andrei Deniskin after he made a racist gesture towards HC Donbass defenseman Jalen Smereck, who is Black.

“The IIHF condemns in the strongest possible terms the actions of Andri Denyskin,” said IIHF president Luc Tardif, who was elected to the position on Saturday. “There is no place for such a blatantly racist and unsportsmanlike gesture in our sport and in society. This a direct assault on the ideals and values of our game, and we will ensure that all necessary ethics violation investigations occur to ensure that this behaviour is sanctioned appropriately.”

During the second period of Sunday’s Ukrainian Hockey League game, Deniskin pantomimed unpeeling a banana and eating it after shouting in the direction of Smereck, a 24-year-old former Coyotes prospect from Detroit. Deniskin was ejected.

Afterward, Donbass said they were “outraged by the behavior” and that “racism has no place either on sports grounds or outside of them.”

Kremenchuk posted a statement on Monday condemning “all forms of racial discrimination” and said the team will punish the player. They added that Deniskin will publicly apologize to Smereck.

Respect to @jalen_smereck. The sport is better because of you. I’ve got your back, and I know a lot of other hockey fans do too. — JT Brown (@JTBrown23) September 26, 2021

According to ESPN, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Deniskin apologized, saying it was “a gesture that someone can consider as an insult in race” and “being in negative emotions, showed a gesture that someone can consider as an insult in race. I respect all people regardless of their race or nationality. Emotions in hockey, unfortunately, are different.”

The UHL said, “Such behavior of hockey players on the court is unacceptable within the framework of a civilized society.”

