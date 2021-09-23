Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Ducks GM Bob Murray on the state of his team: “We’re rebuilding.” [OC Register]

• NHL finds Evander Kane did not bet on games; still under separate investigation. [PHT]

• Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe on the team’s disappointing end to last season: “There’s no forgetting and there’s learning to move it forward. We can recite the fact that we did a number of great things last season and we’re not here to change the foundation as we laid as a team last year.” [The Hockey News]

• Phil Kessel will miss Coyotes training camp while dealing with a foot injury. [The Score]

• Why the NHL should change from the emergency backup goalie system to a taxi squad of netminders for each team. [Daily Faceoff]

• Eric Staal is not ready to retire and is hoping to catch on with a U.S.-based team. [TSN]

• Originally expected back from shoulder surgery in November or December, Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen says Max Domi is ahead of schedule. [1st Ohio Battery]

• Alex Galchenyuk will be heading to Coyotes camp on a tryout. [Five for Howling]

• The Canucks opened camp without Quinn Hughes or Elias Pettersson in attendance. [Sportsnet]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy