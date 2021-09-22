PHT Morning Skate: Training camp questions; Hughson retires

By Sean LeahySep 22, 2021, 9:12 AM EDT
• One question for every NHL team as training camps open today. [Sportsnet]

• PTOs, training camp injuries and more as teams gather this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

• The IIHF has approved a plan to hold the Women’s World Championship in August during Olympic years. [The Ice Garden]

• Longtime Hockey Night in Canada play-by-play announcer Jim Hughson is retiring after 42 seasons. [NHL.com]

• If you missed it last night, the Wild and Kirill Kaprizov worked out a five-year, $45 million extension. [PHT]

Zach Hyman is eager get going with the Oilers and play with either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. [TSN]

• A new season, a new arena, but same Stanley Cup dreams for the Islanders. [NY Hockey Now]

• Sales for Seattle Kraken jerseys are breaking NHL records, the league says. [ESPN]

• Meanwhile, the Kraken held tryouts to be the team’s emergency backup goalie this week. [Sound of Hockey]

