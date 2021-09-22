Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• One question for every NHL team as training camps open today. [Sportsnet]
• PTOs, training camp injuries and more as teams gather this week. [NBC Sports Edge]
• The IIHF has approved a plan to hold the Women’s World Championship in August during Olympic years. [The Ice Garden]
• Longtime Hockey Night in Canada play-by-play announcer Jim Hughson is retiring after 42 seasons. [NHL.com]
• If you missed it last night, the Wild and Kirill Kaprizov worked out a five-year, $45 million extension. [PHT]
BREAKING: Kirill is home 🏡 pic.twitter.com/bQWA91MkeZ
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 22, 2021
• Zach Hyman is eager get going with the Oilers and play with either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. [TSN]
• A new season, a new arena, but same Stanley Cup dreams for the Islanders. [NY Hockey Now]
• Sales for Seattle Kraken jerseys are breaking NHL records, the league says. [ESPN]
• Meanwhile, the Kraken held tryouts to be the team’s emergency backup goalie this week. [Sound of Hockey]
