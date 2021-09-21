Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• The Coyotes are bringing back the white Kachina jerseys. The black Kachinas will continue to be their home looks. [Coyotes]
• NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on what would cause the NHL and NHLPA to pull out of the Beijing Olympics: “So if we have to either cancel games or if we have to postpone and reschedule games outside our normal window, that would mean we will not participate in the Olympics. I think our priority has to be completing our 82-game season in the normal course, and not necessarily the Olympics. I think the Players’ Association recognizes that. So there is that trigger.” [Daily Faceoff]
• Despite Vladimir Tarasenko‘s trade request, Ryan O'Reilly doesn’t see it being an issue and expects the forward to have a good year in St. Louis. [NHL.com]
• Travis Green echoes management and believes RFAs Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes will be signed very soon. [TSN]
• Kevin Lowe will have his No. 4 retired by the Oilers before a Nov. 5 game against the Rangers. Ten days later Lowe will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame after the 2020 ceremony was postponed. [Sportsnet]
• Anxiety issues and insomnia caused Jonathan Drouin to step away from the Canadiens last spring. [PHT]
• Wild GM Bill Guerin is ready to “move ahead” without Kirill Kaprizov as the reigning Calder Trophy winner remains unsigned. [Hockey Wilderness]
• EA Sports revealed the Superstar X-Factors for 50 players in the upcoming NHL 22 video game, which includes the “Yoink!” for Mark Stone. [Operation Sports]
• Looking at the best jerseys Henrik Lundqvist wore during his hockey career. [Hockey by Design]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy