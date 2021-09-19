Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The offseason has arrived and there are plenty of NHL trades that will go down before the 2021-22 season. Check back here for all of the trades that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2022 Stanley Cup.

2021 NHL offseason trades

September 4 (Link)

Arizona Coyotes: 2022 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick (*ARZ will receive the better or worse of MTL’s two first-round picks in the 2022 draft, and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. However, if either of the first-round picks is in the top 10 of the draft, then ARZ will receive the lower of the selection)

Montreal Canadiens: Christian Dvorak

July 31

Tampa Bay Lightning: Future considerations

Vancouver Canucks: Spencer Martin

July 30

Tampa Bay Lightning: 2022 sixth-round pick

Detroit Red Wings: Mitchell Stephens

July 29 (Link)

New York Rangers: Ryan Reaves

Vegas Golden Knights: 2022 third-round pick

July 28 (Link)

Arizona Coyotes: Conor Timmins, 2022 first-round pick, 2024 conditional third-round pick (ARZ gets 2024 third-round pick if COL wins 2022 Cup and Kuemper plays in 50% of playoff games)

Colorado Avalanche: Darcy Kuemper

July 28

Washington Capitals: Vitek Vanecek

Seattle Kraken: 2023 second-round pick

July 28

Calgary Flames: Daniel Vladar

Boston Bruins: 2022 third-round pick

July 28

Buffalo Sabres: Will Butcher, 2022 fifth-round pick

New Jersey Devils: Future considerations

July 28

San Jose Sharks: Lane Pederson

Arizona Coyotes: 2024 fourth-round pick

July 28

Ottawa Senators: Nick Holden, 2022 third-round pick

Vegas Golden Knights: Evgenii Dadonov

July 28

Minnesota Wild: Conditional 2022 seventh-round pick (Wild get pick if Menell plays 30 games for TOR in 2021-22)

Toronto Maple Leafs: Brennan Menell

July 28

Edmonton Oilers: Warren Foegele

Carolina Hurricanes: Ethan Bear

July 28

Chicago Blackhawks: 2022 third-round pick

Calgary Flames: Nikita Zadorov

July 27 (Link)

Chicago Blackhawks: Tyler Johnson, 2023 second-round pick

Tampa Bay Lightning: Brent Seabrook

July 27 (Link)

Winnipeg Jets: Nate Schmidt

Vancouver Canucks: 2022 second-round pick

July 27

Colorado Avalanche: Kurtis MacDermid

Seattle Kraken: 2023 fourth-round pick

July 27 (Link)

Vegas Golden Knights: Mikael Hakkarainen

Chicago Blackhawks: Marc-Andre Fleury

July 26

Washington Capitals: 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick

Winnipeg Jets: Brenden Dillon

July 26

Florida Panthers: 2023 seventh-round pick.

Arizona Coyotes: Anton Stralman, Vladislav Kolyachonok, 2024 second-round pick

July 26

Boston Bruins: James Greenway

Toronto Maple Leafs: Future considerations

July 26

New Jersey Devils: Christian Jaros

San Jose Sharks: Nick Merkley

July 24 (Link)

Buffalo Sabres: Devon Levi, 2022 conditional first-round pick (If the pick is in the top 10, the pick will be exchanged with FLA’s 2023 first-round pick)

Florida Panthers: Sam Reinhart

July 24 (Link)

Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Atkinson

Columbus Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek

July 24

Arizona Coyotes: Bokondji Imama, Cole Hults

Los Angeles Kings: Brayden Burke, Tyler Steenbergen

July 23

Carolina Hurricanes: 2021 second-round pick

Columbus Blue Jackets: Jake Bean

July 23 (Link)

Chicago Blackhawks: Seth Jones, 2021 first-round pick, 2022 sixth-round pick

Columbus Blue Jackets: Adam Boqvist, 2021 first-round pick, 2021 second-round pick, 2022 conditional first-round pick (If CHI wins one of the the 2022 draft lotteries, the pick becomes their 2023 first-round pick)

July 23 (Link)

Arizona Coyotes: Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson, 2021 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 seventh-round pick

Vancouver Canucks: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland (signing rights)

July 23 (Link)

St. Louis Blues: Pavel Buchnevich

New York Rangers: 2022 second-round pick

July 23 (Link)

Philadelphia Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen

Buffalo Sabres: Robert Hagg, 2021 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick

July 22

Calgary Flames: Tyler Pitlick

Seattle Kraken: 2022 fourth-round pick

July 22 (Link)

Detroit Red Wings: Alex Nedeljkovic

Carolina Hurricanes: Jonathan Bernier (signing rights), 2021 third-round pick

July 22 (Link)

Philadelphia Flyers: Future considerations

Arizona Coyotes: Shayne Gostisbehere, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 seventh-round pick