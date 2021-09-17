Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Disney and Turner announced their 2021-22 broadcast schedules. “The Walt Disney Co. will televise 103 games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC, with 75 games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, 28 exclusively on ESPN and ABC and 1,000 out-of-market games available on ESPN+.” Turner will show exclusive games on 25 Wednesday nights, including 15 doubleheaders, and seven weeks of Sunday afternoon games in March in April. Their regular-season slate will feature 50 total games, including all three outdoor games. [NHL.com]
• If a team has to suspend a player under the league’s 2021-22 COVID-19 protocols, they will receive cap relief from the player’s daily salary cap hit. [Vancouver Province]
• Evander Kane is confident he’ll be cleared in the NHL’s investigation into accusations from his estranged wife that he wagered on his own games and threw games for gambling purposes. [ESPN]
• So weird:
• “P.K. Subban says he hopes to educate audiences and spark conversation with the new docuseries, ‘Black Life: A Canadian History.’ The Toronto-raised New Jersey Devils defenceman is an executive producer on the newly announced eight-part project, slated to air on CBC TV and CBC Gem in 2023.” [TSN]
• Canadiens prospect Mattias Norlinder is determined to find a regular NHL role at training camp: “I’m here to take a place and that’s what I’m looking forward to.” [Sportsnet]
• A short-term deal seems like the eventual resolution for Kailer Yamamoto and the Oilers. [Daily Faceoff]
• Two teens are facing federal charges after robbing a Blues prospect at gunpoint on the grounds of the Gateway Arch. [KMOV]
