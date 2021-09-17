PHT Morning Skate: Turner, ESPN TV schedules; Kane confident he’ll be cleared by NHL

By Sean LeahySep 17, 2021, 9:26 AM EDT
evander kane
Brandon Magnus/NHLI via Getty Images
• Disney and Turner announced their 2021-22 broadcast schedules. “The Walt Disney Co. will televise 103 games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC, with 75 games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, 28 exclusively on ESPN and ABC and 1,000 out-of-market games available on ESPN+.” Turner will show exclusive games on 25 Wednesday nights, including 15 doubleheaders, and seven weeks of Sunday afternoon games in March in April. Their regular-season slate will feature 50 total games, including all three outdoor games. [NHL.com]

• If a team has to suspend a player under the league’s 2021-22 COVID-19 protocols, they will receive cap relief from the player’s daily salary cap hit. [Vancouver Province]

Evander Kane is confident he’ll be cleared in the NHL’s investigation into accusations from his estranged wife that he wagered on his own games and threw games for gambling purposes. [ESPN]

• So weird:

• “P.K. Subban says he hopes to educate audiences and spark conversation with the new docuseries, ‘Black Life: A Canadian History.’ The Toronto-raised New Jersey Devils defenceman is an executive producer on the newly announced eight-part project, slated to air on CBC TV and CBC Gem in 2023.” [TSN]

• Canadiens prospect Mattias Norlinder is determined to find a regular NHL role at training camp: “I’m here to take a place and that’s what I’m looking forward to.” [Sportsnet]

• A short-term deal seems like the eventual resolution for Kailer Yamamoto and the Oilers. [Daily Faceoff]

• Two teens are facing federal charges after robbing a Blues prospect at gunpoint on the grounds of the Gateway Arch. [KMOV]

