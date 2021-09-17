Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Disney and Turner announced their 2021-22 broadcast schedules. “The Walt Disney Co. will televise 103 games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC, with 75 games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, 28 exclusively on ESPN and ABC and 1,000 out-of-market games available on ESPN+.” Turner will show exclusive games on 25 Wednesday nights, including 15 doubleheaders, and seven weeks of Sunday afternoon games in March in April. Their regular-season slate will feature 50 total games, including all three outdoor games. [NHL.com]

• If a team has to suspend a player under the league’s 2021-22 COVID-19 protocols, they will receive cap relief from the player’s daily salary cap hit. [Vancouver Province]

• Evander Kane is confident he’ll be cleared in the NHL’s investigation into accusations from his estranged wife that he wagered on his own games and threw games for gambling purposes. [ESPN]

• So weird:

• “P.K. Subban says he hopes to educate audiences and spark conversation with the new docuseries, ‘Black Life: A Canadian History.’ The Toronto-raised New Jersey Devils defenceman is an executive producer on the newly announced eight-part project, slated to air on CBC TV and CBC Gem in 2023.” [TSN]

• Canadiens prospect Mattias Norlinder is determined to find a regular NHL role at training camp: “I’m here to take a place and that’s what I’m looking forward to.” [Sportsnet]

• A short-term deal seems like the eventual resolution for Kailer Yamamoto and the Oilers. [Daily Faceoff]

• Two teens are facing federal charges after robbing a Blues prospect at gunpoint on the grounds of the Gateway Arch. [KMOV]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy