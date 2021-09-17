Montreal to host 2022 NHL Draft in July at Bell Centre

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 NHL Draft will be held at Bell Centre in Montreal with Round 1 taking place Thursday July 7 and Rounds 2-7 held on Friday, July 8.

Montreal was scheduled to host the 2020 NHL Draft but the event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 NHL Draft this past July featured a similar format.

The league expects the 2022 edition to return to normal with fans, media, and team personnel in attendance.

“NHL club executives, scouts and coaches will be present on the NHL Draft floor while thousands of fans and hundreds of print, television and radio media are expected to attend,” the league’s release says.

Shane Wright, Matthew Savoie, Brad Lambert, Ivan Miroshnichenko, and Šimon Nemec are among the top prospects who will likely hear their names called early in the first round.

As of now, the only 2022 NHL Draft Round 1 order changes are the Canadiens taking the Hurricanes’ pick as compensation for not matching the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet and the Coyotes getting the Avalanche’s pick as part of the deal that sent Darcy Kuemper to Colorado. More opening round changes could happen depending on the result of conditions placed on a number of trades made this offseason.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.