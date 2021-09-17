2021-22 NHL offseason trade tracker

By Sean LeahySep 17, 2021, 8:00 AM EDT
nhl trade tracker
Getty Images
0 Comments

The offseason has arrived and there are plenty of NHL trades that will go down before the 2021-22 season. Check back here for all of the trades that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2022 Stanley Cup.

2021 NHL offseason trades

September 4 (Link)

Arizona Coyotes: 2022 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick (*ARZ will receive the better or worse of MTL’s two first-round picks in the 2022 draft, and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. However, if either of the first-round picks is in the top 10 of the draft, then ARZ will receive the lower of the selection)
Montreal Canadiens: Christian Dvorak

July 31

Tampa Bay Lightning: Future considerations
Vancouver Canucks: Spencer Martin

July 30

Tampa Bay Lightning: 2022 sixth-round pick
Detroit Red Wings: Mitchell Stephens

July 29 (Link)

New York Rangers: Ryan Reaves
Vegas Golden Knights: 2022 third-round pick

July 28 (Link)

Arizona Coyotes: Conor Timmins, 2022 first-round pick, 2024 conditional third-round pick (ARZ gets 2024 third-round pick if COL wins 2022 Cup and Kuemper plays in 50% of playoff games)
Colorado Avalanche: Darcy Kuemper

July 28 

Washington Capitals: Vitek Vanecek
Seattle Kraken: 2023 second-round pick

July 28 

Calgary Flames: Daniel Vladar
Boston Bruins: 2022 third-round pick

July 28 

Buffalo Sabres: Will Butcher, 2022 fifth-round pick
New Jersey Devils: Future considerations

July 28 

San Jose Sharks: Lane Pederson
Arizona Coyotes: 2024 fourth-round pick

July 28 

Ottawa Senators: Nick Holden, 2022 third-round pick
Vegas Golden Knights: Evgenii Dadonov

July 28 

Minnesota Wild: Conditional 2022 seventh-round pick (Wild get pick if Menell plays 30 games for TOR in 2021-22)
Toronto Maple Leafs: Brennan Menell

July 28 

Edmonton Oilers: Warren Foegele
Carolina Hurricanes: Ethan Bear

July 28 

Chicago Blackhawks: 2022 third-round pick
Calgary Flames: Nikita Zadorov

July 27 (Link)

Chicago Blackhawks: Tyler Johnson, 2023 second-round pick
Tampa Bay Lightning: Brent Seabrook

July 27 (Link)

Winnipeg Jets: Nate Schmidt
Vancouver Canucks: 2022 second-round pick

July 27

Colorado Avalanche: Kurtis MacDermid
Seattle Kraken: 2023 fourth-round pick

July 27 (Link)

Vegas Golden Knights: Mikael Hakkarainen
Chicago Blackhawks: Marc-Andre Fleury

July 26

Washington Capitals: 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick
Winnipeg Jets: Brenden Dillon

July 26

Florida Panthers: 2023 seventh-round pick.
Arizona Coyotes: Anton Stralman, Vladislav Kolyachonok, 2024 second-round pick

July 26

Boston Bruins: James Greenway
Toronto Maple Leafs: Future considerations

July 26

New Jersey Devils: Christian Jaros
San Jose Sharks: Nick Merkley

July 24 (Link)

Buffalo Sabres: Devon Levi, 2022 conditional first-round pick (If the pick is in the top 10, the pick will be exchanged with FLA’s 2023 first-round pick)
Florida Panthers: Sam Reinhart

July 24 (Link)

Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Atkinson
Columbus Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek

July 24

Arizona Coyotes: Bokondji Imama, Cole Hults
Los Angeles Kings: Brayden Burke, Tyler Steenbergen

July 23

Carolina Hurricanes: 2021 second-round pick
Columbus Blue Jackets: Jake Bean

July 23 (Link)

Chicago Blackhawks: Seth Jones, 2021 first-round pick, 2022 sixth-round pick
Columbus Blue Jackets: Adam Boqvist, 2021 first-round pick, 2021 second-round pick, 2022 conditional first-round pick (If CHI wins one of the the 2022 draft lotteries, the pick becomes their 2023 first-round pick)

July 23 (Link)

Arizona Coyotes: Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson, 2021 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 seventh-round pick
Vancouver Canucks: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland (signing rights)

July 23 (Link)

St. Louis Blues: Pavel Buchnevich
New York Rangers: 2022 second-round pick

July 23 (Link)

Philadelphia Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen
Buffalo Sabres: Robert Hagg, 2021 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick

2021 NHL offseason trades

July 22

Calgary Flames: Tyler Pitlick
Seattle Kraken: 2022 fourth-round pick

July 22 (Link)

Detroit Red Wings: Alex Nedeljkovic
Carolina Hurricanes: Jonathan Bernier (signing rights), 2021 third-round pick

July 22 (Link)

Philadelphia Flyers: Future considerations
Arizona Coyotes: Shayne Gostisbehere, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 seventh-round pick

More NHL news

Ottawa Senators v Winnipeg Jets
NHL expects 98 percent of players to be fully vaccinated at start of season
Columbus Blue Jackets Preview
Columbus Blue Jackets 2021-22 NHL Season Preview
marco rossi
After health battle, Wild’s Marco Rossi focused on making NHL