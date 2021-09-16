Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• How will Mike Sullivan sort the Penguins’ lines with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin sidelined due to injury? [Pensburgh]

• Rangers defenseman Adam Fox says the expectations are higher for the Rangers this season. [NHL.com]

• “The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has rejected an American think tank’s request to suspend Stan Bowman from his position as general manager of the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team while he faces allegations that he helped cover up the sexual abuse of two Chicago Blackhawks players.” [TSN]

• “Groupe CH presented its Respect and Consent Action Plan that will enable the company ‘to act both internally and externally to raise awareness and educate its employees and the public about respect and consent and the serious consequences of sexual cyberviolence.'” [Montreal Gazette]

• John Ferguson Jr. is leaving the Bruins to become the assistant general manager of the Coyotes. [Five for Howling]

• Can you believe it’s been five years since we were wowed by Team North America at the World Cup of Hockey? [The Score]

Marky's new mask is absolute 🔥 🎥: Jordon Bourgeault on IG (jboairbrush) pic.twitter.com/QsH3orXCy0 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 15, 2021

• Along with Markstrom’s above, a look at some of the other goalie masks we’ll see this season. [Hockey by Design]

• Speaking of new looks, the Kings’ alternate jerseys will bring back some white to go with the silver and black. [Mayor’s Manor]

• Our fantasy hockey experts show off the first three rounds of a mock draft. Who goes after Connor McDavid? [NBC Sports Edge]

• Oilers 2020 first-round pick Dylan Holloway will miss at least three months after undergoing wrist surgery. [Oilers]

