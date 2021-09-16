Maple Leafs, Sabres to play outside in 2022 NHL Heritage Classic

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Maple Leafs and Sabres will play in the third outdoor game of the 2021-22 NHL season when they meet at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario on March 13, 2022.

“We are excited to announce that we will be presenting another Tim Hortons Heritage Classic this season,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in a statement. “When the Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Buffalo Sabres at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, we again will honor Canada’s preeminent role in the history of our game while renewing a great and longstanding NHL rivalry. In addition, by inviting the first U.S.-based team to a Heritage Classic, we will celebrate the greater Golden Horseshoe region as the home of so many fans of both the Leafs and Sabres.”

The game will be the sixth NHL Heritage Classic and first since Oct. 2019 when the Jets and Flames played in Saskatchewan. It will also be the first one featuring a U.S.-based team. The Maple Leafs have played in three previous outdoor games (2014 Winter Classic, 2017 NHL Centennial Classic, 2018 Stadium Series) while this will be the third time the Sabres play outside (2008 Winter Classic, 2018 Winter Classic).

When the Maple Leafs and Sabres drop the puck in March the NHL will have played a total of 35 regular-season outdoor games in its history.

• Winter Classic – Jan. 1, 2022: Blues vs. Wild (Target Field, Minnesota)

• Stadium Series – Feb. 26, 2022: Lightning vs. Predators (Nissan Stadium, Tennessee)

• Heritage Classic – March 13, 2022: Sabres vs. Maple Leafs (Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.