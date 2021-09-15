Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The NHL has promoted eight and hired 11 officials for the 2021-22 season. [Scouting the Refs]

• Wayne and Janet Gretzky will receive the 2021 Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award in November. The Lifetime Achievement Award honors those who had those qualities for which Baseball Hall of Famer Stan Musial was known. [NHL.com]

• Good luck to former NBC friends Liam McHugh, Eddie Olczyk, Keith Jones, Kenny Albert, Brendan Burke, and Anson Carter as they head Turner’s broadcasting crew for the upcoming NHL season. [WarnerMedia]

• Digging deep into the numbers of back-to-backs, miles traveled, and more with the Kraken’s inaugural schedule. [Sound of Hockey]

• El Paso, Texas will host the Coyotes and Stars in the annual Kraft Hockeyville USA preseason game on Oct. 3. [NHLPA]

• Which players have been overvalued in their fantasy hockey draft positions? [NBC Sports Edge]

• Flames GM Brad Treliving on the urge for change in Calgary: “I know everybody screams for change, and we talked about that, but we can only do things that are available to you.” [Sportsnet]

• Jimmy Vesey, Mark Jankowski, and Tyler Wotherspoon are heading to New Jersey on training camp tryout deals. [All About the Jersey]

• James Neal, Alex Galchenyuk, and Sami Vatanen are among the names who also could be in NHL training camps soon on tryout deals. [The Hockey News]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy