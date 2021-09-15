The offseason has arrived and there are plenty of NHL trades that will go down before the 2021-22 season. Check back here for all of the trades that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2022 Stanley Cup.
2021 NHL offseason trades
September 4 (Link)
Arizona Coyotes: 2022 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick (*ARZ will receive the better or worse of MTL’s two first-round picks in the 2022 draft, and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. However, if either of the first-round picks is in the top 10 of the draft, then ARZ will receive the lower of the selection)
Montreal Canadiens: Christian Dvorak
July 31
Tampa Bay Lightning: Future considerations
Vancouver Canucks: Spencer Martin
July 30
Tampa Bay Lightning: 2022 sixth-round pick
Detroit Red Wings: Mitchell Stephens
July 29 (Link)
New York Rangers: Ryan Reaves
Vegas Golden Knights: 2022 third-round pick
July 28 (Link)
Arizona Coyotes: Conor Timmins, 2022 first-round pick, 2024 conditional third-round pick (ARZ gets 2024 third-round pick if COL wins 2022 Cup and Kuemper plays in 50% of playoff games)
Colorado Avalanche: Darcy Kuemper
July 28
Washington Capitals: Vitek Vanecek
Seattle Kraken: 2023 second-round pick
July 28
Calgary Flames: Daniel Vladar
Boston Bruins: 2022 third-round pick
July 28
Buffalo Sabres: Will Butcher, 2022 fifth-round pick
New Jersey Devils: Future considerations
July 28
San Jose Sharks: Lane Pederson
Arizona Coyotes: 2024 fourth-round pick
July 28
Ottawa Senators: Nick Holden, 2022 third-round pick
Vegas Golden Knights: Evgenii Dadonov
July 28
Minnesota Wild: Conditional 2022 seventh-round pick (Wild get pick if Menell plays 30 games for TOR in 2021-22)
Toronto Maple Leafs: Brennan Menell
July 28
Edmonton Oilers: Warren Foegele
Carolina Hurricanes: Ethan Bear
July 28
Chicago Blackhawks: 2022 third-round pick
Calgary Flames: Nikita Zadorov
July 27 (Link)
Chicago Blackhawks: Tyler Johnson, 2023 second-round pick
Tampa Bay Lightning: Brent Seabrook
July 27 (Link)
Winnipeg Jets: Nate Schmidt
Vancouver Canucks: 2022 second-round pick
July 27
Colorado Avalanche: Kurtis MacDermid
Seattle Kraken: 2023 fourth-round pick
July 27 (Link)
Vegas Golden Knights: Mikael Hakkarainen
Chicago Blackhawks: Marc-Andre Fleury
July 26
Washington Capitals: 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick
Winnipeg Jets: Brenden Dillon
July 26
Florida Panthers: 2023 seventh-round pick.
Arizona Coyotes: Anton Stralman, Vladislav Kolyachonok, 2024 second-round pick
July 26
Boston Bruins: James Greenway
Toronto Maple Leafs: Future considerations
July 26
New Jersey Devils: Christian Jaros
San Jose Sharks: Nick Merkley
July 24 (Link)
Buffalo Sabres: Devon Levi, 2022 conditional first-round pick (If the pick is in the top 10, the pick will be exchanged with FLA’s 2023 first-round pick)
Florida Panthers: Sam Reinhart
July 24 (Link)
Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Atkinson
Columbus Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek
July 24
Arizona Coyotes: Bokondji Imama, Cole Hults
Los Angeles Kings: Brayden Burke, Tyler Steenbergen
July 23
Carolina Hurricanes: 2021 second-round pick
Columbus Blue Jackets: Jake Bean
July 23 (Link)
Chicago Blackhawks: Seth Jones, 2021 first-round pick, 2022 sixth-round pick
Columbus Blue Jackets: Adam Boqvist, 2021 first-round pick, 2021 second-round pick, 2022 conditional first-round pick (If CHI wins one of the the 2022 draft lotteries, the pick becomes their 2023 first-round pick)
July 23 (Link)
Arizona Coyotes: Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson, 2021 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 seventh-round pick
Vancouver Canucks: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland (signing rights)
July 23 (Link)
St. Louis Blues: Pavel Buchnevich
New York Rangers: 2022 second-round pick
July 23 (Link)
Philadelphia Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen
Buffalo Sabres: Robert Hagg, 2021 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick
July 22
Calgary Flames: Tyler Pitlick
Seattle Kraken: 2022 fourth-round pick
July 22 (Link)
Detroit Red Wings: Alex Nedeljkovic
Carolina Hurricanes: Jonathan Bernier (signing rights), 2021 third-round pick
July 22 (Link)
Philadelphia Flyers: Future considerations
Arizona Coyotes: Shayne Gostisbehere, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 seventh-round pick