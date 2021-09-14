Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Ryan Kesler on playing through the hip injury that has effectively ended his NHL career: “It got to a point, my last couple years playing, I hated the game, I hated playing. Going to the rink, being in pain and then not being able to do what you normally do. Your mind wants you to do it and you just can’t do it.” [NHL.com]

• There’s a belief that the Senators have tabled an eight-year, $64 million offer to restricted free agent Brady Tkachuk. [Postmedia]

• “An American think tank that studies child sexual abuse and prevention is asking the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USPOC) to suspend Stan Bowman from his position as general manager of the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team while he faces allegations that he helped cover up the sexual abuse of two Chicago Blackhawks players.” [TSN]

• Pierre-Luc Dubois on why he kept quiet about his trade request out of Columbus last season. [Sportsnet]

• Which players should be considered Calder Trophy contenders for the upcoming season? [PHT]

• The Red Wings still face a long turnaround before they should expect to be competitive. [The Hockey News]

• Will a lack of “building blocks” stall the Blue Jackets’ goal of progressing? [1st Ohio Battery]

• This season will likely determine the direction of the Predators. [On the Forecheck]

• “We like to believe that sports creates an environment and an opportunity to be the best versions of ourselves. To live out our values in a way that produces tangible results. Values like hard work, mental toughness, teamwork, and selflessness. Well, this pandemic has provided all of us with a real world chance to do that. And while I know that many of us have fallen short or been imperfect in our attempts, the opportunity still exists for us to rectify that. To be our best selves in service of others, as well as our self. And I cant think of a better reward for our efforts than to be able to do the thing we’ve all wanted to do this whole time. Be together.” [Anaheim Calling]

