Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Blues coach Craig Berube believes Vladimir Tarasenko will remain with the team despite a request to be traded. “I expect ‘Vladi’ to play for us. I’m going to treat him like every other player. And yeah, he asked to be traded, and things happen, but again, you know, we want Vladi to play good hockey for us. … He’s going to have a role on the team like he always has, we’ll deal with it internally and we’ll go from there.” [NHL.com]

• The Blues showed off their Winter Classic jerseys Friday night. [PHT]

• “The Sabres had an ‘introductory meeting’ with Jack Eichel’s new representatives. Both sides are trying to keep things very quiet, but, as of yet, word is there’s no resolution.” [Sportsnet]

• With Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin out to begin the season, Tyler Bozak might make for a good replacement. [Pensburgh]

• Maple Leafs prospect Nick Robertson is hoping to join his brother Nick as an NHL regular this season. [TSN]

• What is the ideal spot in the Islanders’ lineup for Zach Parise? [NY Hockey Now]

• Which Golden Knights could play their way up the depth chart in training camp? [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Looking ahead to the upcoming seasons for the Blues, Predators, and Jets. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Now that the “rebuild” is done, according to GM Pierre Dorion, what comes next for the Senators? [Silver Seven Sens]

• How in-game betting could help the NHL grow. [The Star]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy