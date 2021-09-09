Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Patrice Bergeron, who is entering the final year of his contract, on his future: “I’m going to play out this year and talk about that after.” [NBC Sports Boston]
• The investigation into Evander Kane‘s allegedly gambling on hockey has reportedly stalled. [@AJPerez]
• After playing in only three games last season, Stars forward Tyler Seguin says he’s pretty close to normal now. [NHL.com]
• PHF commissioner Ty Tumminia on the league’s rebrand and Season 7. [The Ice Garden]
• The Maple Leafs’ new management and coaching development program “will provide one full-time position in each area for ‘Black or Indigenous candidates, or those who identify as part of another marginalized and/or racialized group … looking to gain exposure in a professional sports organization.'” [The Star]
The #StanleyCup and Conn Smythe Trophy arrive in Russia for a historic 4 day tour with the @TBLightning champions. @NHL @Vasilevskiy88 @86Kucherov @sergachev31 @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/bRlB9XaOmv
— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) September 8, 2021
• Former NHLer and current Kraken TV analyst J.T. Brown has pledged his brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation. [TSN]
• Penguins president of hockey operations Brian Burke on Sidney Crosby, offer sheets, and more. [Sportsnet]
• John Marino really needs to take a big step forward for the Penguins this season. [Pensburgh]
• Artem Anisimov will head to Avalanche camp on a tryout. [Mile High Sports]
• Taking a look at the upcoming seasons for the Avalanche, Stars, and Wild. [NBC Sports Edge]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy