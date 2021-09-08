Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It looks as if the Pittsburgh Penguins are going to open the 2021-22 season without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in the lineup.

The Penguins announced on Wednesday that Crosby underwent a successful wrist procedure that should sideline him for six weeks.

Pittsburgh is already expected to be without Malkin after he underwent offseason knee surgery. That means the Penguins are going to open training camp, and likely the regular season, with Jeff Carter and Teddy Blueger as their top two center options.

“This is not a new injury for Sid,” general manager Ron Hextall said. “It is something that he has played through for years. After exhausting all minimally-invasive options and much discussion, it was decided that surgery was in his best interest.”

This is the same wrist that Crosby underwent surgery on last August.

Hextall also said on Thursday that the team will have an update on Malkin’s timeline to return as the season gets closer.

The Penguins are scheduled to open the regular season on October 12 in Tampa Bay against the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. The six week timeframe could keep him out through the first two weeks of the regular season.

Crosby scored 24 goals and 62 total points in 55 games during the 2020-21 season.

