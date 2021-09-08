Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Senators have given GM Pierre Dorion an extension through the 2024-25 NHL season. The team has an option to extend it through 2025-26. [Silver Seven Sens]

• Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon on the motivations for the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet: “The idea we would do it for revenge, or to get even, is silly. We just want to win and we would only do something we thought would help us win more games. And the conclusion of our scouts and internally was this was a player with a big future and maybe his brand was down a little bit because of the way the season ended, but our folks had a lot of conviction in his future.” [Sportsnet]

• Elvis Merzlikins on his goals for this season and his late friend Matīss Kivlenieks: “It’s another stem of motivation, to do it better for Matīss because he’s not going to be able to do that. … my plan is to win a Vezina Trophy. I’m gonna win a f—— Vezina for him.” [The Athletic (sub. required)]

• Gustav Nyquist is ready to go after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury. [Blue Jackets]

• John MacLean will be replacing Rocky Thompson as one of Bob Boughner’s assistants in San Jose. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• Sharks should consider trades, bold experiments to turn things around. [PHT]

• The Blues will show off their 2022 Winter Classic jerseys Friday night before the St. Louis Cardinals game. The Wild released theirs over the weekend. [Blues]

• Which jersey worn by the now-retired Pekka Rinne was the best during his NHL career? [Hockey by Design]

• Jake Virtanen heads to the KHL as the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct continues. [Pass it to Bulis]

