PHT Morning Skate: Remembering Lokomotiv Yaroslavl

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

It was 10 years ago today that 44 people on board the flight carrying the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl hockey team crashed following take-off. Only flight engineer Alexander Sizov survived. Alexander Galimov, a forward, was not killed in the crashed but died days later after being burned in over 80% of his body. Twenty-nine of the dead were players and coaches, many with NHL ties.

Here are links to recent and past tributes to the team and players who were lost on Sept. 7, 2011.

• A beautiful read on the journeys of Brad McCrimmon and Igor Korolev. “It’s 10 years and it still doesn’t let you go. We still don’t believe it. … The plane is not supposed to fall down.” [The Athletic]

• “They were all so familiar to us, even from the periphery of the hockey world, and it sometimes was human nature in the past to take them for granted. But after the Yaroslavl crash, we try our hardest, on their behalf, to appreciate everyone around us and the time we’re given on this planet. Although Lokomotiv eventually moved forward after the tragedy and iced a KHL squad again, the spirit of those who perished still surrounds the team. It really doesn’t feel like it’s been a decade since we lost them. The pain is still raw for their friends, family and teammates.” [The Hockey News]

• Blues and Canucks teammates of Pavol Demitra remember the longtime NHL forward. [The Athletic]

• Here’s the moving tribute to Ruslan Salei that was played in Minsk before the first Ruslan Salei Memorial Tournament.

• “Across every interview, the thing that stood out about Josef Vašíček was how sincerely happy he was to be where he was playing professional hockey and also how humble he was about it.” [Canes and Coffee]

• A look back at the NHL career of Kārlis Skrastiņš, who played 832 games with the Predators, Avalanche, Panthers, and Stars. [Blackout Dallas]

• “The memory of the 44 players, coaches, team staff and air crew who perished in the disaster is indelibly woven into the city. It can be felt at the memorials, both at the crash site and in the Leontievskoye cemetery. It’s reflected in the annual memorial services and commemorations that still close the streets in downtown, 10 years on. And, in this anniversary year, new, lasting tributes.” [KHL]

Players

Vitaly Anikeyenko

Mikhail Balandin

Gennady Churilov

Pavol Demitra

Robert Dietrich

Alexander Galimov

Marat Kalimulin

Alexander Kalyanin

Andrei Kiryukhin

Nikita Klyukin

Stefan Liv

Jan Marek

Sergei Ostapchuk

Karel Rachůnek

Ruslan Salei

Maxim Shuvalov

Kārlis Skrastiņš

Pavel Snurnitsyn

Daniil Sobchenko

Ivan Tkachenko

Pavel Trakhanov

Yuri Urychev

Josef Vašíček

Alexander Vasyunov

Alexander Vyukhin

Artem Yarchuk

Staff

Brad McCrimmon

Alexander Karpovtsev

Igor Korolev

Nikolai Krivonosov

Yury Bakhvalov

Alexander Belyayev

Evgeny Kunov

Evgeny Kuznetsov

Vladimir Piskunov

Evgeny Sidorov

Andrei Zimin

Crew

Nadezhda Maksumova

Vladimir Matyushkin

Elena Sarmatova

Elena Shalina

Andrei Solomentsev

Igor Zhevelov

Sergei Zhuravlyov

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy