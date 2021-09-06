Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Hurricanes GM Don Waddell on going the offer sheet route for Jesperi Kotkaniemi: “It certainly was not revenge. We talked about this player, we know this player. We used the CBA, as other teams have in the past, to try to acquire a 21-year-old player. So to us, it was all about the player.” [Canes Country]
• “L’Affaire Kotkaniemi also served as a significant reminder of what a lousy job the Canadiens have done drafting and developing talent.” [Spector’s Hockey]
• Going to Carolina will allow Kotkaniemi get a fresh start. [Montreal Gazette]
• Back and hip surgeries are expected to keep Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner out for the season. [Sportsnet]
• Would Minnesota be a good landing spot for Tomas Hertl? [Zone Coverage]
• Sharks assistant coach Rocky Thompson will not be behind the bench this season as medical reasons prohibit him from taking the COVID-19 vaccine. [NBC Sports Bay Area]
• Matt Bartowski and Brian Boyle will be going to Penguins camp on tryout deals. [Tribune-Review]
• Jaden Lindo, a 2014 Penguins draft pick, is going back to the franchise to oversee their Willie O’Ree Academy program. [NHL.com]
• Previewing the upcoming seasons for the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Lightning, and Maple Leafs. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Dominik Kahun leaves the Oilers to join Swiss side SC Bern on a three-year deal. [Swiss Hockey News]
