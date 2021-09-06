Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Hurricanes GM Don Waddell on going the offer sheet route for Jesperi Kotkaniemi: “It certainly was not revenge. We talked about this player, we know this player. We used the CBA, as other teams have in the past, to try to acquire a 21-year-old player. So to us, it was all about the player.” [Canes Country]

• “L’Affaire Kotkaniemi also served as a significant reminder of what a lousy job the Canadiens have done drafting and developing talent.” [Spector’s Hockey]

• Going to Carolina will allow Kotkaniemi get a fresh start. [Montreal Gazette]

• Back and hip surgeries are expected to keep Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner out for the season. [Sportsnet]

• Would Minnesota be a good landing spot for Tomas Hertl? [Zone Coverage]

• Sharks assistant coach Rocky Thompson will not be behind the bench this season as medical reasons prohibit him from taking the COVID-19 vaccine. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• Matt Bartowski and Brian Boyle will be going to Penguins camp on tryout deals. [Tribune-Review]

• Jaden Lindo, a 2014 Penguins draft pick, is going back to the franchise to oversee their Willie O’Ree Academy program. [NHL.com]

• Previewing the upcoming seasons for the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Lightning, and Maple Leafs. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Dominik Kahun leaves the Oilers to join Swiss side SC Bern on a three-year deal. [Swiss Hockey News]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy