PHT Morning Skate: Gaudreau, Tkachuk futures; big season coming for Ehlers?

By Sean LeahySep 3, 2021, 9:09 AM EDT
gaudreau tkachuk
Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The futures of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk are just some of the questions facing the Flames this season. [NHL.com]

• How Jonathan Drouin returning to the Canadiens’ lineup could affect the Jesperi Kotkaniemi situation. [Toronto Star]

• “The United Center will now require anyone attending events at the arena, including Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks games, to present either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the venue, facility representatives announced Thursday.” [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Why Nikolaj Ehlers is primed for a big year in Winnipeg. [Jets Nation]

• Which remaining unrestricted free agents are worth taking a shot on? [TSN]

• If the NHL goes to the Olympics, Canada’s entry will be stacked. But which stars will be snubbed? [The Hockey News]

Kris Letang is confident that the Penguins have one more Stanley Cup run in them. [Post-Gazette]

Jared Spurgeon is a rock on the Wild blue line, and he’ll need to continue performing at this level. [Zone Coverage]

• When is the right time for an NHL to retire a jersey number? [Spector’s Hockey]

• Former NHL defenseman Tim Gleason will join Rod Brind’Amour’s bench in Carolina. [News and Observer]

