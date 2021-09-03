Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• The futures of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk are just some of the questions facing the Flames this season. [NHL.com]
• How Jonathan Drouin returning to the Canadiens’ lineup could affect the Jesperi Kotkaniemi situation. [Toronto Star]
• “The United Center will now require anyone attending events at the arena, including Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks games, to present either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the venue, facility representatives announced Thursday.” [NBC Sports Chicago]
• Why Nikolaj Ehlers is primed for a big year in Winnipeg. [Jets Nation]
• Which remaining unrestricted free agents are worth taking a shot on? [TSN]
• If the NHL goes to the Olympics, Canada’s entry will be stacked. But which stars will be snubbed? [The Hockey News]
• Kris Letang is confident that the Penguins have one more Stanley Cup run in them. [Post-Gazette]
• Jared Spurgeon is a rock on the Wild blue line, and he’ll need to continue performing at this level. [Zone Coverage]
• When is the right time for an NHL to retire a jersey number? [Spector’s Hockey]
• Former NHL defenseman Tim Gleason will join Rod Brind’Amour’s bench in Carolina. [News and Observer]
————
