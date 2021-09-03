Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The futures of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk are just some of the questions facing the Flames this season. [NHL.com]

• How Jonathan Drouin returning to the Canadiens’ lineup could affect the Jesperi Kotkaniemi situation. [Toronto Star]

• “The United Center will now require anyone attending events at the arena, including Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks games, to present either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the venue, facility representatives announced Thursday.” [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Why Nikolaj Ehlers is primed for a big year in Winnipeg. [Jets Nation]

• Which remaining unrestricted free agents are worth taking a shot on? [TSN]

• If the NHL goes to the Olympics, Canada’s entry will be stacked. But which stars will be snubbed? [The Hockey News]

• Kris Letang is confident that the Penguins have one more Stanley Cup run in them. [Post-Gazette]

• Jared Spurgeon is a rock on the Wild blue line, and he’ll need to continue performing at this level. [Zone Coverage]

• When is the right time for an NHL to retire a jersey number? [Spector’s Hockey]

• Former NHL defenseman Tim Gleason will join Rod Brind’Amour’s bench in Carolina. [News and Observer]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy