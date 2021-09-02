Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PHT Morning Skate

• If the NHL goes to the Olympics — which all signs are pointing towards ‘yes’ — who would be the favorites? [The Hockey News]

• The contract has not been filed, but Zach Parise confirms he’s joining the Islanders. [NY Hockey Now]

• Blues GM Doug Armstrong on Colton Parayko‘s back: “His back is fine. He’s got a hockey back now, which a lot of guys have. He’s fine. We addressed it last year, we talked to our medical staff prior to this. Everyone is comfortable that he’s going to be able to play and play for a while.” [Post-Dispatch]

• Why there’s no need for Canucks fans to worry about negotiations for Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson entering September without a resolution. [Canucks Army]

• There’s so much data out there for NHL teams to sort through, the key is to find out what works best. [Sportsnet]

• Don Granato’s success, Jack Eichel‘s future, and other questions facing the Sabres this season. [NHL.com]

• An interesting historical look at just how much the Panthers have loved Finnish players. [Litter Box Cats]

• Canadian forward Blayre Turnbull suffered a broken fibula during the team’s celebration after winning gold at IIHF Women’s World Championship on Tuesday. [TSN]

• Taking a look at the Panthers, Senators, and Canadiens as the 2021-22 NHL season approaches. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Defenseman Jack Johnson is going to Avalanche camp on a tryout. [Mile High Hockey]

